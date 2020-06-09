The Abbey Theater of Dublin Presents Adaptation of Martin Luther King Jr.'s LETTER FROM A BIRMINGHAM JAIL

The Abbey Theater of Dublin, in honor of Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, will present the premiere adaptation of Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'Letter from a Birmingham Jail', performed by Troy Anthony Harris, on June 19, 2020 at 8PM. The production will be streamed online at: https://dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater free of charge.

In April 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. was jailed in Birmingham, Alabama. He had defied a state court injunction by leading a march of black protesters without a permit and urging an Easter boycott of white-owned stores. A statement published in The Birmingham News, written by eight moderate white clergymen, criticized the march and other demonstrations. This prompted King to write a lengthy response, begun in the margins of the newspaper. He smuggled it out with the help of his lawyer, and the nearly 7,000 words were transcribed.

The Abbey Theater of Dublin's Joe Bishara said "Martin Luther King Jr.'s call for constructive, non-violent tension to force an end to unjust laws became a landmark document of the civil-rights movement. We are honored to present the premiere of this adaptation."

"I've been wanting to interpret and study in depth as an actor some of the words and pieces of our historic leaders and authors." said Troy Anthony Harris. "Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic letter of 1963 couldn't be more reflective or clarifying to the situation we are in today."

Troy Anthony Harris is a seasoned veteran of the Columbus stage, working with some of Central Ohio's historic companies - Contemporary American Theater Company (CATCO), Martin Luther King Center for the Performing Arts and Actors' Theatre of Columbus. His most notable roles are Hoke in Driving Miss Daisy (Excellence in Acting - Lead Role - Play - Theatre Roundtable), Miss Roj/Kid in The Colored Museum, Old Mister/Pa in The Color Purple, Big Moe in Five Guys Named Moe and Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream.

