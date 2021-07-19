The 2021 CAPA Summer Movie Series Kicks Off Thursday at The Ohio Theatre

The 2021 CAPA Summer Movie Series begins its 52nd consecutive season in Columbus on Thursday, July 22, with Alfred Hitchcock's The Man Who Knew Too Much. The longest-running classic film series in America, the 2021 series will run July 22-August 29 at the historic Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) and feature 21 films over six weeks. Highlights include eight series premieres, a silent film with live musical accompaniment, Fright Nite Friday, and two Saturday mornings of classic cartoons.

Patrons will enjoy the newly upgraded loge, mezzanine, and balcony of the Ohio Theatre following the recent completion of a three-month, $900,000 renovation. The aisle stairs in the loge have been reconstructed and handrails added to increase patron comfort and safety. The cross aisle between the loge and mezzanine has also been leveled to eliminate its pitch toward the stage. New aisle handrails have also been added to the mezzanine and balcony. Railings at the front and rear of each section have been upgraded and replaced and new carpet has been laid in all three sections.

Also new for 2021 is Listen Everywhere, an assistive listening app that patrons can download to their personal cell phones. When coupled with the patron's headphones or ear buds, the app provides high-quality audio streamed directly to the patron and can be adjusted for volume preference.

Now celebrating his 30th year as featured organist for the CAPA Summer Movie Series, Clark Wilson will again provide pre-show entertainment at the keys of the Ohio Theatre's treasured "Mighty Morton" theatre organ 30 minutes prior to each screening.

CAPA Summer Movie Series ticket strips, one of central Ohio's best entertainment bargains, can be purchased online at www.capa.com now through Friday, August 13. Strips of 10 tickets are $35, a savings of $2.50 per ticket off day-of-show prices. Phone orders for strip tickets can be placed by calling (614) 469-0939. For more information, please visit www.capa.com. Strip tickets are good for any film in any combination.

Day-of-show tickets to individual films are $6 and go on sale one hour prior to show time at the Ohio Theatre kiosk. Senior citizen tickets are $5. Kiosk sales are cash only.

Opening weekend at the 2021 CAPA Summer Movie Series:

Hitchcock's The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)

RATED PG

Thursday & Friday, July 22 & 23, 7:30 pm

James Stewart, Doris Day, Brenda de Banzie

Spies, kidnapping, and political assassination fuel this thriller filmed in colorful locales from Morocco to England as an American doctor innocently becomes involved in an international intrigue while on vacation with family in Marrakesh. Doris Day sings the Oscar-winning "Que Sera, Sera."

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

RATED PG-13

Saturday, July 24, 7:30 pm

Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett, Shia LaBeouf

Set in 1957, this fourth installment of Steven Spielberg's highly successful film series finds archaeologist, adventurer, and beloved scoundrel, Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones, Jr., called back into action to become entangled in a Soviet plot to uncover the secret behind mysterious artifacts known as the Crystal Skulls.

Mary Poppins (1964)

Sunday, July 25, 2 pm

Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, David Tomlinson

Julie Andrews enchants as Mary Poppins, going above and beyond her duties (literally!) to unite the Banks family with the help of some imagination and a "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" soundtrack including "Chim-Chim-Cheree" and "A Spoonful of Sugar." Audio description available.

*Movies are subject to change without notice.