'TWAS THE RIDE BEFORE CHRISTMAS to Return to Uptown Marysville for Second Annual Holiday Event

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This holiday season, The Avalon Theatre is partnering with Honda Marysville Motorsports and Impact Station to present the Second Annual 'Twas the Ride Before Christmas on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Historic Uptown Marysville.

This festive community event brings together motorcycle enthusiasts, families, and holiday fans for an evening of creativity, friendly competition, and the spirit of giving. Main Street will be transformed into a holiday showcase as riders decorate their motorcycles with festive lights and Christmas-themed displays, competing for prizes in three holiday categories.

Motorcycle owners are invited to participate by registering their bikes through the event page at www.theavalontheatre.org/specialevents. Whether decked out in colorful lights, holiday characters, or imaginative Christmas decorations, the bikes will give spectators plenty to enjoy as they stroll through Uptown.

Giving Back and Making a Difference

Beyond the holiday decorations and friendly competition, 'Twas the Ride Before Christmas offers an opportunity to make a difference for local families. The event will serve as a donation drive benefiting Impact Station and families in need throughout the community.

Attendees and participants are encouraged to bring items from the event's requested donation list, available online at www.theavalontheatre.org/specialevents. Vote with your donations for your favorite bikes, and stick around to see the winners!

The Avalon Theatre also wants to show its appreciation to everyone who gives back. As a special thank-you, each donor will receive a FREE Family Four-Pack to enjoy at The Avalon Theatre during the holiday season. It's a way to recognize the generosity of those helping make the holidays brighter for local families while giving donors an opportunity to enjoy a little holiday entertainment of their own.

Holiday Fun Inside The Avalon Theatre

The celebration extends beyond Main Street, with guests invited inside The Avalon Theatre to enjoy drinks, snacks, and live entertainment throughout the event. With festive activities outdoors and entertainment indoors, the evening provides a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together to celebrate the season.

With the support of Honda Marysville Motorsports and Impact Station, the Second Annual 'Twas the Ride Before Christmas promises an evening filled with holiday spirit, creativity, and community connection.

Make a night of it and stay for America 250 - Rock 'n Soul Revue, starring Don and Ryan Rose starting the same night at 7pm.

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