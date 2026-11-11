My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Singer-Songwriter Martin Sexton to Perform at the Lincoln Theatre
The performance will take place on May 14, 2027.
CAPA will welcome Martin Sexton to Columbus for a concert live on the Lincoln Theatre stage at 8 pm Friday, May 14, 2027. Sexton is touring in support the 25th anniversary of Live Wide Open - the double vinyl live album. The show will include fan-favorites as well as some new material and surprise covers.
Headlining venues from The Fillmore to Carnegie Hall, Sexton has influenced a generation of contemporary artists. His songs have appeared in television series such as Scrubs, Parenthood, Masters of Sex and in numerous films.
Sexton is best knwon for his his life performances, and his stated mission continues to be unity through music with a commitment to sharing peace and harmony through song.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Dinner Detective Columbus
Embassy Suites Columbus (12/12-12/12)
|
Wicked
Ohio Theatre (7/28-8/15)
|
La Cage Aux Folles
Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center (11/06-11/15)
|
Dinner Detective Columbus
Embassy Suites Columbus (12/05-12/05)
|
Dinner Detective Columbus
Embassy Suites Columbus (11/21-11/21)
|
Rock of Ages
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall (11/19-11/22)
|
Screamers: A Nightmare-Fueled Sketch Comedy and Music Experience
Shadowbox Live (9/20-11/14)
|
Mr. Scrooge
Riffe Center Studio One (12/04-12/23)
|
Into The Woods
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall (4/15-4/24)
|
The Phantom of the Opera
Ohio Theatre (5/12-5/23)