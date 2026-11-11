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Singer-Songwriter Martin Sexton to Perform at the Lincoln Theatre

The performance will take place on May 14, 2027.

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Singer-Songwriter Martin Sexton to Perform at the Lincoln Theatre

 

CAPA will welcome Martin Sexton to Columbus for a concert live on the Lincoln Theatre stage at 8 pm Friday, May 14, 2027. Sexton is touring in support the 25th anniversary of Live Wide Open - the double vinyl live album. The show will include fan-favorites as well as some new material and surprise covers.

Headlining venues from The Fillmore to Carnegie Hall, Sexton has influenced a generation of contemporary artists. His songs have appeared in television series such as Scrubs, Parenthood​, Masters​ ​of​ ​Sex​ and in numerous films.

Sexton is best knwon for his his life performances, and his stated mission continues to be unity through music with a commitment to sharing peace and harmony through song.

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