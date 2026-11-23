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The musical ORDINARY WOMAN, which made its world premiere Nov. 20-22 at the Davidson Theatre, features the music of Sheryl Crow as a storytelling tool. However, if you expected a healthy dose of Crow’s upbeat pop music with a plot to match, you will be in for a rude awakening. The fact that the hit “If It Makes You Happy” doesn’t appear in this often unsettling tale of two sisters in the Midwest is telling.

This two-act musical uses stellar performances, reorchestrated deep cuts from the Crow catalogue, and a Shakespearean-style script to paint a mesmerizing piece of theater with plenty of discussion fodder for the car ride home.

ORDINARY WOMAN centers around two estranged sisters, one who stayed and one who tries to return. Abilene (Kendall Paige Parratt), who stayed, runs a nursing center from her kitchen table while raising Rosalyn’s child, Wildflower (Reid Andridge). Abilene’s world is turned upside down when Rosalyn (Chelsea LaValley), who left town after being accused of trying to drown Wildflower, returns.

LaValley brings an intensity to her role as a sister who wants to make amends and become a fixture in her child’s life. She announces her arrival with the line, “I brought you gifts of gold, frankincense (as she pulls out two bottles of liquor) and fur (a pair of red cowboy boots).” The peace between the two is short-lived as Rosalyn woos her sister’s boyfriend.

Parratt brings to life a very complex character. She may have stayed behind but she’s not going to win any “Mother of the Year” award. She has a series of one-night stands, only to have them interrupted when Wildflower cries in the middle of the night. When Rosalyn returns, Abilene knows her sister is a wrecking ball who can’t be counted on.

On the periphery of the action are Steve (Eli Neslund), Abilene’s boyfriend who is seduced by Rosalyn, and Frank (ZF Taylor), the fiancé Rosalyn left behind who proposes to Abilene. The two have sort of a “bro” chemistry. They are drinking together one moment and fistfighting in the next.

The project, a collaboration among BalletMet, CAPA and European producer ODD Continent, also incorporates ballet dancers into the storytelling. BalletMet’s Joan Sebastian Zamora appears as a comforting stranger, while BalletMet’s TeLeigh Baughman and BalletMet2’s Graydon George (Leon) use dance to revisit the characters’ past.

Another strength of this show is its treatment of the orchestra. Rather than hiding band members beneath the stage or behind the curtains, the quintet of Matthew Kinnear (violin), Dean Marcellana (piano), Drew Martin (percussion), Matthew West (guitar), and Ward Williams (cello) is treated like a group of characters. The musicians open the show in front of the stage and begin the second act by sambaing through the aisles to get to the main stage.

What lifts ORDINARY WOMAN past the ordinary is Malcolm Rock’s writing. His script is an eclectic mix of Shakespeare and modern English. Rock offers some profound wisdom with lines like “Either you owe and you are owed.” The cast’s delivery of those lines keeps the action flowing without tripping up the audience. Rock also draws heavily from the imagery found in the Bard’s ROMEO AND JULIET (the Moon) and HAMLET (Ophelia).

Another facet of the show is the way it uses Sheryl Crow’s music. Crow only gets a short mention in the show as the sisters talk about how the town made a bonfire of the singer’s music. Rock doesn’t bend his story to squeeze in Crow’s songs; he allows her music to help tell his piece.

Another wise move Rock makes is steering clear of the poppy CROWd pleasers like “Every Day is a Winding Road,” “Leaving Las Vegas,” or “Soak Up the Sun” and focuses on her storytelling ballads like “Drunk With the Thought of You” and “The Difficult One.” The casual Crow fan will recognize “Steve McQueen” and “Strong Enough to Be Your Man.” However, the way Chloé Charody arranges and reorchestrates songs with the addition of cello and violin makes songs like “Redemption Day” difficult to place.

Perhaps the best part of Rock’s work is that it is unconventional. He makes the audience think rather than spoon-feeding the plot. If you are looking for a musical that is easy to digest and has a cheesy Hallmark movie-type ending, stay away from this one. To paraphrase Crow’s song, “If it makes you happy, then it’s probably not in this show.”

Photo credit: Savannah Caines

The race is on for the Columbus Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 1776 Abbey Theater of Dublin 16% 2 1776 Silver Scene Players 15% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 8% 4 THE MUSIC MAN Weathervane Playhouse 6% 5 ANASTASIA Westerville Civic Theatre 6% Best Play 1 THE WITCH OF NOVEMBER Abbey Theatre of Dublin 19% 2 AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY eMBer Women's Theatre 9% 3 THE VELOCITY OF AUTUMN Abbey Theater of Dublin 9% 4 TO DIE FOR Weathervane Playhouse 7% 5 DOG SEES GOD Worthington Community Theatre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Abbey Theatre of Dublin 23% 2 Silver Scene Players 12% 3 Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center 9% 4 The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 8% 5 Westerville Civic Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Collura - 1776 Abbey Theater of Dublin 12% 2 Chris Cannizzaro - 1776 Silver Scene Players 9% 3 Abigail Del Riesgo - RIDE THE CYCLONE The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 6% 4 Troy Brooks - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 5% 5 Nora West - ANNIE Butterfly Guild 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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