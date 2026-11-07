When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
ROCK ’N SOUL REVUE To Perform At The Avalon Theatre
The father-son duo will take the stage on November 20th.
Get ready for an evening of great music, nostalgia, and American pride as Don and Ryan Rose are set to present America 250 - Rock 'n Soul Revue at The Avalon Theatre in Marysville, Ohio, on Friday, November 20, 2026, at 7 p.m. as part of The Sounds of The Avalon concert series.
The father-and-son duo, best known for their portrayals of Elvis Presley throughout the various stages of his life and career, will bring their musical talents to a special show celebrating some of the greatest music of the 1950s through the 1980s. Their Elvis performances have given audiences an opportunity to experience the King of Rock 'n' Roll through the different eras that defined his legendary career.
For this special America 250 celebration, the Roses will expand beyond Elvis to showcase an exciting mix of musical favorites. The show will feature songs made famous by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, The Blues Brothers, Michael Jackson, and Motown, along with other memorable hits that helped shape the sound of American music.
From the early days of rock 'n' roll to the soulful sounds of Motown and the pop hits of the 1980s, the performance promises something for music fans of all ages. A special tribute to patriotic music will also honor the nation's 250th anniversary, adding a meaningful touch to an evening filled with familiar tunes and timeless entertainment.
America 250 - Rock 'n Soul Revue, starring Don and Ryan Rose, will take place at The Avalon Theatre in uptown Marysville on Friday, November 20, 2026, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased online at theavalontheatre.org/events.
Make a night of it and come early for The Avalon's 2nd Annual 'Twas The Ride Before Christmas sponsored by Honda Marysville Motorsports and Impact Station. This fun event will start the same day at 5pm, featuring Motorcycles decorated for Christmas. Bring donations to vote for your favorites, all donors will receive a family 4 pack from The Avalon Theatre to use during the Holiday Season.
The Avalon Theatre is located at 121 S. Main St. in Marysville, Oh. Tickets and more information can be found at theavalontheatre.org. Special thanks to Visit Union County for their generous sponsorship of this concert.
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