ProMusica Chamber Orchestra to Welcome Capital University Chapel Choir and More In January

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra welcomes the Capital University Chapel Choir as well as three world-class vocal soloists for its first-ever performance of Mendelssohn’s powerful symphony-cantata, “Lobgesang”(“Hymn of Praise”). Led by Music Director David Danzmayr, Mendelssohn Symphony No. 2 takes the Southern Theatre stage on Jan. 25 and 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Yulia Van Doren (soprano) and Martha Guth (soprano), make their return as soloists with ProMusica, having previously performed with the orchestra, and Daniel McGrew (tenor) will make his debut. This will also be the first time the orchestra joins forces with the renowned Capital University Chapel Choir.

The program opens with Giya Kancheli’s Midday Prayers, from his “Life without Christmas” cycle, a collection of devotional works and uniquely scored for nineteen players, features ProMusica principal clarinetist Ilya Shterenberg and Guth as soloists. This hauntingly beautiful prayer and lament paired with Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 2 “Lobgesang”(Hymn of Praise) illustrates ProMusica’s tradition of blending the classic and contemporary. Not frequently performed, Lobgesang is an unprecedented (at the time) hybrid blend of symphony and quasi-religious choral work, with the first three movements dedicated only to the orchestra, followed by ten movements that include the vocalists and chorus.

“We are thrilled to perform Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 2 for the first time,” said Janet Chen, ProMusica’s CEO. “We are even more excited to collaborate with the Capital University Chapel Choir for the first time, having admired their artistry for many years.”

The Capital University Chapel Choir, established in 1929, is renowned for its Lutheran choral tradition and national and international acclaim as a premier collegiate choral ensemble. The choir has garnered a multitude of recognition and accolades, including a world premiere at the American Choral Directors Association National Conference, winning gold medals at the World Choir Games, the 2018 American Prize for the Performance of American Music, and frequent collaborations with renowned composers and conductors.

Van Doren last appeared with ProMusica for its performances of Handel’s Messiah in 2022 and has been a guest artist of many of the premiere North American orchestras and festivals. Guth, a Juno-nominated soprano, last visited ProMusica for performances of the chamber version of Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 in 2021. McGrew, a First Prize winner in the 2021 Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions, will make his ProMusica debut.

Additional information about Mendelssohn Symphony No. 2 is available at promusicacolumbus.org.

