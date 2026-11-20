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Come From Away is based on the true story of the time when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned into an international sleepover, when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, were diverted to Gander’s airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family.

Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Director - Elliott Lemberg, Technical Director - Erika Walsh, Music Director - Anna Murcko, Choreographer - Chrissy Danflous, Nikki Mckenzie. Cast: Reporter, Passenger, Staff: Addilyn Alexander, Hannah: Emma Bader, Annette: Izzy Bailey, Beverley Ava Baker, Oz: Sam Bower, Dwight, ATC: Maddie Bowser, Kevin T: Joey Cardone, Beulah U/S, Customs Officer, ATC: Ava Coleman, Janice: Juliet Erlenbach, Brenda, Pilot, Staff: Anne Farrell, Bonnie U/S, Flight Attendant: Ava Feisel, Annette U/S, Terry, Pilot, Olivia Fuller, Delores, Staff, ATC: Noelle Griffith, Mickey, Pres. Bush, ATC: Lila Griveas, Diane U/S, Derm, Staff: Kayla Haynes, Bob, Mr. Michaels: Olivia Horne, Claude: Eliot James, Diane: Regan James, Joey, Brenda’s Brother: Paisley Kehres, Passenger, ATC: Ava Kraemer, Margie, Passenger, ATC: Evie Limpach, Martha, Pilot, Passenger: Riley Malone, Hannah U/S, Matty: Ella Massie, Kevin J.: Myles Patton, Crystal, Passenger: Hope Rooney, Nick, Capt. Bristol: Aleksander Saken, Bonnie: Caroline Samanich, Customs Officer, Townsperson: Shae Stahr, Britney, Passenger: Lauren Via, Garth, Eddie: Riley Walsh, Doug: Daelen Webster, Beverley U/S, Pilot, Staff: Estelle Woolford, Ali, Head Cardiologist: Mia Xu, Beulah, Muhumuza: Janelle Yawson, Rabbi, Texan Passenger, Pilot, Staff: Alice Zusman.

Performances are Nov. 19, 20, & 21 at 7:00 pm, Nov. 21 at 2:00 pm, at the Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054, Purchase tickets https://www.capa.com/productions/come from away/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

The race is on for the Columbus Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 1776 Abbey Theater of Dublin 15% 2 1776 Silver Scene Players 15% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 8% 4 THE MUSIC MAN Weathervane Playhouse 6% 5 ANASTASIA Westerville Civic Theatre 6% Best Play 1 THE WITCH OF NOVEMBER Abbey Theatre of Dublin 18% 2 AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY eMBer Women's Theatre 9% 3 THE VELOCITY OF AUTUMN Abbey Theater of Dublin 8% 4 TO DIE FOR Weathervane Playhouse 8% 5 DOG SEES GOD Worthington Community Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Abbey Theatre of Dublin 22% 2 Silver Scene Players 12% 3 Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center 9% 4 The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 9% 5 Westerville Civic Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Collura - 1776 Abbey Theater of Dublin 11% 2 Chris Cannizzaro - 1776 Silver Scene Players 9% 3 Abigail Del Riesgo - RIDE THE CYCLONE The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 6% 4 Nora West - ANNIE Butterfly Guild 5% 5 Troy Brooks - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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