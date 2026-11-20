"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: New Albany High School Theatre’s COME FROM AWAY: THE MUSICAL
Come From Away will run from Nov. 19- 21, 2026
Come From Away is based on the true story of the time when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned into an international sleepover, when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, were diverted to Gander’s airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family.
Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Director - Elliott Lemberg, Technical Director - Erika Walsh, Music Director - Anna Murcko, Choreographer - Chrissy Danflous, Nikki Mckenzie. Cast: Reporter, Passenger, Staff: Addilyn Alexander, Hannah: Emma Bader, Annette: Izzy Bailey, Beverley Ava Baker, Oz: Sam Bower, Dwight, ATC: Maddie Bowser, Kevin T: Joey Cardone, Beulah U/S, Customs Officer, ATC: Ava Coleman, Janice: Juliet Erlenbach, Brenda, Pilot, Staff: Anne Farrell, Bonnie U/S, Flight Attendant: Ava Feisel, Annette U/S, Terry, Pilot, Olivia Fuller, Delores, Staff, ATC: Noelle Griffith, Mickey, Pres. Bush, ATC: Lila Griveas, Diane U/S, Derm, Staff: Kayla Haynes, Bob, Mr. Michaels: Olivia Horne, Claude: Eliot James, Diane: Regan James, Joey, Brenda’s Brother: Paisley Kehres, Passenger, ATC: Ava Kraemer, Margie, Passenger, ATC: Evie Limpach, Martha, Pilot, Passenger: Riley Malone, Hannah U/S, Matty: Ella Massie, Kevin J.: Myles Patton, Crystal, Passenger: Hope Rooney, Nick, Capt. Bristol: Aleksander Saken, Bonnie: Caroline Samanich, Customs Officer, Townsperson: Shae Stahr, Britney, Passenger: Lauren Via, Garth, Eddie: Riley Walsh, Doug: Daelen Webster, Beverley U/S, Pilot, Staff: Estelle Woolford, Ali, Head Cardiologist: Mia Xu, Beulah, Muhumuza: Janelle Yawson, Rabbi, Texan Passenger, Pilot, Staff: Alice Zusman.
Performances are Nov. 19, 20, & 21 at 7:00 pm, Nov. 21 at 2:00 pm, at the Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054, Purchase tickets https://www.capa.com/productions/come from away/
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
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