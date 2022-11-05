Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Hilliard Arts Council's THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO Opening Night Gala

Hilliard Arts Council presents The Last Night of Ballyhoo from Nov. 4 - 13, 2022

Nov. 05, 2022  

Hilliard Arts Council held an opening night gala for their latest production of The Last Night of Ballyhoo. Performances run Nov. 4 - 13, 2022 at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207656®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hilliardartscouncil.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Gone With the Wind is having its world premiere and Hitler is invading Poland. But Atlanta's elitist German Jews are much more concerned with who is going to Ballyhoo, the social event of the season. Especially concerned is the Freitag family: bachelor Adolph; his widowed sister, Beaulah (Boo) Levy; and their also widowed sister-in-law Reba. Boo is determined to have her dreamy, unpopular daughter, Lala, attend Ballyhoo, believing it will be Lala's last chance to find a socially acceptable husband. The family gets pulled apart and then mended together with plenty of comedy, romance and revelations along the way. Events take several unexpected turns as the characters face where they come from and are forced to deal with who they really are.

Written by Alfred Uhry, Director Robin - Brenneman, Scenic Designer - Kat Wexler, Lighting Designer - Settimo Ninde, Costume Design - Teresa Johnson, Assistant Director - D.J. Williams, Set Construction - Michael Bynes, Stage Manager - Emma Hampton, Assistant Stage - Manager Aaron Arbour, Props - Megan Mateer, Backstage Crew - Ally Boff and Jayde Evans. Cast: Adolph Freitag - David Kandel, Boo Levy - Teresa Johnson, Reba Freitag - Mandy Willenberg, Lala Levy - Jessie Strait, Sunny Freitag - Rae Williams, Joe Farkas - Mike Faltas, Peachy Weil - Alex Chlosta.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207656®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hilliardartscouncil.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

