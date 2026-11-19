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Set during the Salem witch trials of 1692, The Crucible is Arthur Miller's gripping drama about fear, power, and the consequences of mass hysteria. As accusations of witchcraft spread through a small Puritan town, neighbors turn against one another, reputations are destroyed, and impossible choices must be made in the pursuit of truth and justice.

A timeless American classic, The Crucible explores the dangers of suspicion, the cost of integrity, and the courage it takes to stand by one's convictions. Powerful, thought-provoking, and deeply relevant, this unforgettable play continues to resonate with audiences today.

By Arthur Miller, Director - Keely Pearce Aggarao, Stage Manager - Al Anderson, Assistant Director - Carrie Love, Assistant Stage Manager Haley Pearce. Cast: Betty Parris - Keigan Kellner, Reverend Samuel Parris - Leo Bennett, Tituba - Grace Butler-Hoke, Abigail Williams - Penelope Loch, Susanna Walcott - Al Anderson, Mrs. Ann Putnam - Laura Morrison, Thomas Putnam - Jim Scofield, Mercy Lewis - River Scofield, Mary Warren - Madyson Romano, John Proctor - Jesse Current, Rebecca Nurse - Stacy Rowe, Giles Corey - Scott Gottliebson, Reverend John Hale - Nick Foster, Elizabeth Proctor - Summer Hartman, Francis Nurse - Brandon Love, Ezekiel Cheever - Nate Hoke, Marshall Herrick - Connor Rowe, Judge Hawthorne - G. Matos, Deputy-Governor Danforth - Carolyn Harding, Martha Corey - Emily Salamy, Sarah Good - Brittany Smith.

Performances are Nov. 19, 20 & 21, at 7:00pm, Nov. 22, at 2:00pm, at Lancaster Parks & Rec.,632 W. Fifth Ave. Lancaster, OH 43130, Purchase tickets: https://riseuparts.ludus.com/index.php?sections=events

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

The race is on for the Columbus Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 1776 Abbey Theater of Dublin 15% 2 1776 Silver Scene Players 15% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 8% 4 THE MUSIC MAN Weathervane Playhouse 6% 5 ANASTASIA Westerville Civic Theatre 6% Best Play 1 THE WITCH OF NOVEMBER Abbey Theatre of Dublin 19% 2 AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY eMBer Women's Theatre 9% 3 THE VELOCITY OF AUTUMN Abbey Theater of Dublin 8% 4 TO DIE FOR Weathervane Playhouse 7% 5 DOG SEES GOD Worthington Community Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Abbey Theatre of Dublin 22% 2 Silver Scene Players 12% 3 Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center 9% 4 The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 9% 5 Westerville Civic Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Collura - 1776 Abbey Theater of Dublin 11% 2 Chris Cannizzaro - 1776 Silver Scene Players 9% 3 Abigail Del Riesgo - RIDE THE CYCLONE The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 6% 4 Nora West - ANNIE Butterfly Guild 5% 5 Troy Brooks - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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