"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance’s THE CRUCIBLE
The Crucible will run from Nov.19 - 22, 2026
Set during the Salem witch trials of 1692, The Crucible is Arthur Miller's gripping drama about fear, power, and the consequences of mass hysteria. As accusations of witchcraft spread through a small Puritan town, neighbors turn against one another, reputations are destroyed, and impossible choices must be made in the pursuit of truth and justice.
A timeless American classic, The Crucible explores the dangers of suspicion, the cost of integrity, and the courage it takes to stand by one's convictions. Powerful, thought-provoking, and deeply relevant, this unforgettable play continues to resonate with audiences today.
By Arthur Miller, Director - Keely Pearce Aggarao, Stage Manager - Al Anderson, Assistant Director - Carrie Love, Assistant Stage Manager Haley Pearce. Cast: Betty Parris - Keigan Kellner, Reverend Samuel Parris - Leo Bennett, Tituba - Grace Butler-Hoke, Abigail Williams - Penelope Loch, Susanna Walcott - Al Anderson, Mrs. Ann Putnam - Laura Morrison, Thomas Putnam - Jim Scofield, Mercy Lewis - River Scofield, Mary Warren - Madyson Romano, John Proctor - Jesse Current, Rebecca Nurse - Stacy Rowe, Giles Corey - Scott Gottliebson, Reverend John Hale - Nick Foster, Elizabeth Proctor - Summer Hartman, Francis Nurse - Brandon Love, Ezekiel Cheever - Nate Hoke, Marshall Herrick - Connor Rowe, Judge Hawthorne - G. Matos, Deputy-Governor Danforth - Carolyn Harding, Martha Corey - Emily Salamy, Sarah Good - Brittany Smith.
Performances are Nov. 19, 20 & 21, at 7:00pm, Nov. 22, at 2:00pm, at Lancaster Parks & Rec.,632 W. Fifth Ave. Lancaster, OH 43130, Purchase tickets: https://riseuparts.ludus.com/index.php?sections=events
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
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