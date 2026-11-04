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Photos: First look at OPT’s THE HOBGOBLIN OF LITTLE MINDS

Original Productions Theatre and the Abbey Theater of Dublin present The Hobgoblin of Little Minds from Nov. 9 - 19, 2026

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After the death of the wealthy and outspoken Ethel Ortiz, family and friends gather for the reading of her will, where long-held secrets, unresolved relationships, and unexpected revelations quickly surface. As personalities clash and emotions run high, the gathering becomes an unforgettable comedy about family, legacy, and the surprises that can emerge when everyone is finally in the same room.

By Cory Skurdal, Director: Pamela Hill, Assistant Director: Cory Skurdal, Stage Manager: Lauren Wong Cast: Opal: Catherine Cryan, Emil: Jacob Erney, Persephone: Alyssa Ryan, Emily: Abby Dorn, Charles: Jeff White.

Performances run November 5 - 7 & 12 - 14 at 7:00 pm and November 8 & 15 at 2:00 pm, at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017.  Tickets and Information by calling 614-943-1776 or https://www.optheatre.org/general-8

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

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