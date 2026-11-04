Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: First look at OPT’s THE HOBGOBLIN OF LITTLE MINDS
Original Productions Theatre and the Abbey Theater of Dublin present The Hobgoblin of Little Minds from Nov. 9 - 19, 2026
After the death of the wealthy and outspoken Ethel Ortiz, family and friends gather for the reading of her will, where long-held secrets, unresolved relationships, and unexpected revelations quickly surface. As personalities clash and emotions run high, the gathering becomes an unforgettable comedy about family, legacy, and the surprises that can emerge when everyone is finally in the same room.
By Cory Skurdal, Director: Pamela Hill, Assistant Director: Cory Skurdal, Stage Manager: Lauren Wong Cast: Opal: Catherine Cryan, Emil: Jacob Erney, Persephone: Alyssa Ryan, Emily: Abby Dorn, Charles: Jeff White.
Performances run November 5 - 7 & 12 - 14 at 7:00 pm and November 8 & 15 at 2:00 pm, at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017. Tickets and Information by calling 614-943-1776 or https://www.optheatre.org/general-8
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Dinner Detective Columbus
Embassy Suites Columbus (11/14-11/14)
|
Screamers: A Nightmare-Fueled Sketch Comedy and Music Experience
Shadowbox Live (9/20-11/14)
|
Dinner Detective Columbus
Embassy Suites Columbus (12/05-12/05)
|
Holiday Hoopla
Shadowbox Live (11/19-12/26)
|
Dinner Detective Columbus
Embassy Suites Columbus (12/12-12/12)
|
Come From Away
Wagnalls Community Theater (11/06-11/15)
|
Speak of the Devil: Shadows and Sounds of Ozzy and Black Sabbath
Shadowbox Live (9/10-11/15)
|
The Phantom of the Opera
Ohio Theatre (5/12-5/23)
|
Into The Woods
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall (4/15-4/24)
|
Rock of Ages
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall (11/19-11/22)