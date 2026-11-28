Photos: First look at Mount Vernon Arts Consortium’s WHITE CHRISTMAS THE MUSICAL
White Christmas will run from Nov. 27 - 29, 2026
Celebrate the magic of the season with the beloved Broadway musical White Christmas! Overflowing with spectacular dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy, unforgettable songs, and heartwarming holiday spirit, this timeless classic is the perfect way to kick off the Christmas season.
After returning home from World War II, decorated veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis become one of America's hottest song-and-dance acts. When they meet talented singing sisters Betty and Judy Haynes, romance leads them to a charming Vermont inn for a holiday engagement. There they discover the lodge is owned by their former commanding officer, General Waverly, whose beloved inn is facing hard times during an unusually warm winter. Together, Bob, Phil, Betty, Judy, and an entire cast of performers join forces to create an unforgettable Christmas spectacular in a heartfelt effort to save the inn—and give their old commander the holiday he deserves.
Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin, Book by David Ives and Paul Blake, Directed by Ian Fraser Ernsberger, Music Direction by Christa Brady, Choreography by Anthony Ingham.
Performances are Nov. 27, & 28 at 7:30 pm, Nov. 29 at 2:00 pm, at the Knox Memorial Theater, 112 E. High St, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
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