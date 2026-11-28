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Celebrate the magic of the season with the beloved Broadway musical White Christmas! Overflowing with spectacular dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy, unforgettable songs, and heartwarming holiday spirit, this timeless classic is the perfect way to kick off the Christmas season.

After returning home from World War II, decorated veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis become one of America's hottest song-and-dance acts. When they meet talented singing sisters Betty and Judy Haynes, romance leads them to a charming Vermont inn for a holiday engagement. There they discover the lodge is owned by their former commanding officer, General Waverly, whose beloved inn is facing hard times during an unusually warm winter. Together, Bob, Phil, Betty, Judy, and an entire cast of performers join forces to create an unforgettable Christmas spectacular in a heartfelt effort to save the inn—and give their old commander the holiday he deserves.

Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin, Book by David Ives and Paul Blake, Directed by Ian Fraser Ernsberger, Music Direction by Christa Brady, Choreography by Anthony Ingham.

Performances are Nov. 27, & 28 at 7:30 pm, Nov. 29 at 2:00 pm, at the Knox Memorial Theater, 112 E. High St, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

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The race is on for the Columbus Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 1776 Abbey Theater of Dublin 16% 2 1776 Silver Scene Players 15% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 8% 4 ANASTASIA Westerville Civic Theatre 6% 5 THE MUSIC MAN Weathervane Playhouse 6% Best Play 1 THE WITCH OF NOVEMBER Abbey Theatre of Dublin 20% 2 AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY eMBer Women's Theatre 9% 3 THE VELOCITY OF AUTUMN Abbey Theater of Dublin 9% 4 RUMORS Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center 8% 5 TO DIE FOR Weathervane Playhouse 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Abbey Theatre of Dublin 23% 2 Silver Scene Players 11% 3 Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center 11% 4 The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 8% 5 Westerville Civic Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Collura - 1776 Abbey Theater of Dublin 13% 2 Chris Cannizzaro - 1776 Silver Scene Players 9% 3 Abigail Del Riesgo - RIDE THE CYCLONE The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 5% 4 Troy Brooks - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 5% 5 Nora West - ANNIE Butterfly Guild 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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