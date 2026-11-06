Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER
Little Theatre Off Broadway presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever from Nov. 6 - 22, 2026.
Little Theatre Off Broadway presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever from Nov. 6 - 22, 2026.
This production will be held at the Brookpark Recreation Center.
In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids – probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won’t believe the mayhem – and the fun – when the Herdmans collide head-on with the story of Christmas!
By Barbara Robinson, Director - Kate Charlesworth-Miller, Stage Manager - Sam Clark, Technical Director - Isaac Stewart.
Cast -- Claude Herdman: Michael Pence, Gladys Herdman: Mable Rexford, Imogene Herdman: Riley Gleisinger, Leroy Herdman: Jackson Clark, Ollie Herdman: Grace Dillion, Ralph Herdman: Maxx Barber, Beth Bradley: Charlotte Smith, Bob Bradley: David Coulter, Charlie Bradley: Achilles Marcucci, Grace Bradley: Ashley Clark, Alice Wendelken: Janabella Rouse, Davy: Eloise Clark, Ellen: Leliana Gleisinger, Hobie: Briar Slechter, Maxine: Eloise Canaday, Mrs. Armstrong: Aara Wise, Mrs. Clark: Courtney Dillon, Mrs. McCarthy: Joan Fishel, Mrs. Slocum: Heidi Rouse, Reverend Hopkins: Scott Willis, CHORUS: Bonnie Coulter, Felix Coulter, Elizabeth Dillion, Mia Jordan, Grace O’Reilly, Riley Pence, Ayla Wolf, Kat Wolf.
Performances are Nov. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 & 21at 8:00 pm, Nov..12 & 19 at 7:30pm, Nov. 8, 14,15, 21, & 22 at 3:00pm at the Brookpark Recreation Center (former Brookpark Middle School), 2803 Southwest Blvd. Grove City, OH, 43123. Purchase tickets: https://cur8.com/20833/project/142274
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Patrick Doss
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