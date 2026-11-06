Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

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Little Theatre Off Broadway presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever from Nov. 6 - 22, 2026.

https://www.ltob.org/

This production will be held at the Brookpark Recreation Center.

In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids – probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won’t believe the mayhem – and the fun – when the Herdmans collide head-on with the story of Christmas!



By Barbara Robinson, Director - Kate Charlesworth-Miller, Stage Manager - Sam Clark, Technical Director - Isaac Stewart.

Cast -- Claude Herdman: Michael Pence, Gladys Herdman: Mable Rexford, Imogene Herdman: Riley Gleisinger, Leroy Herdman: Jackson Clark, Ollie Herdman: Grace Dillion, Ralph Herdman: Maxx Barber, Beth Bradley: Charlotte Smith, Bob Bradley: David Coulter, Charlie Bradley: Achilles Marcucci, Grace Bradley: Ashley Clark, Alice Wendelken: Janabella Rouse, Davy: Eloise Clark, Ellen: Leliana Gleisinger, Hobie: Briar Slechter, Maxine: Eloise Canaday, Mrs. Armstrong: Aara Wise, Mrs. Clark: Courtney Dillon, Mrs. McCarthy: Joan Fishel, Mrs. Slocum: Heidi Rouse, Reverend Hopkins: Scott Willis, CHORUS: Bonnie Coulter, Felix Coulter, Elizabeth Dillion, Mia Jordan, Grace O’Reilly, Riley Pence, Ayla Wolf, Kat Wolf.

Performances are Nov. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 & 21at 8:00 pm, Nov..12 & 19 at 7:30pm, Nov. 8, 14,15, 21, & 22 at 3:00pm at the Brookpark Recreation Center (former Brookpark Middle School), 2803 Southwest Blvd. Grove City, OH, 43123. Purchase tickets: https://cur8.com/20833/project/142274

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

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