"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: First look at Imagine Productions of Columbus presents LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
Imagine Productions of Columbus presents La Cage Aux Folles from Nov. 13 - 22, 2026
Much revived, most recently in a 2010 production transferred to Broadway from London’s Menier Chocolate Factory, La Cage Aux Folles remains one of musical theatre’s all-time biggest hits, adding new dimension to the boulevard comedy. After 20 years of partnered bliss, Georges and Albin, two men partnered for better or worse, get a bit of both when Georges’ son (fathered during a one-night fling) announces his impending marriage to the daughter of a bigoted, right-wing politician. Further complicating the situation is the “family business”: Albin and Georges run a drag nightclub in St. Tropez, where Albin is the star performer, “Zaza.” Georges reluctantly agrees to masquerade as “normal” when he meets the family of the bride-to-be. But Albin has other plans, with hilarious results.
Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman, Book by Harvey Fierstein, Based on Jean Poiret’s 1973 French play of the same name. Director - Jeb Bigelow, Stage Manager - Justin Reynolds, Music Director - Pam Welsh-Huggins. Choreographer - Gabby Stefura,
Cast Members: Albin/Zaza - David Bahgat, Georges - Nick Navaratnam , Jean-Michel - David Shaffer, Jacob - Terrence Brown, Anne - Christine Monsour, Edouard Dindon - Bart Smith , Marie Dindon - Jen Robinson, Jacqueline - Taylor Oberschlake, Francis - Olie Coen, Cagelle Chantal - Christopher Plummer, Cagelle Hanna - Ede Doty, Cagelle Mercedes - Jeremy Smith, Cagelle Bitelle - Jessica Gould, Cagelle Phaedra - Andrew Martin, Ensemble: Deanna Hill, Kaitlin Ingram, Lauren Smith, Mietta Smith, Nathan Meister, Shehzad Ahmed.
Performances run Nov. 13, 14, 20 & 21 @ 7:30pm and Nov. 15 & 22 @ 2pm at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Van Fleet Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43125. For tickets or more information, https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/la-cage-aux-folles.html
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Patrick Doss
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Romeo and Juliet
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall (2/11-2/20)
|
Dinner Detective Columbus
Embassy Suites Columbus (11/21-11/21)
|
The Launch: A Senior Cabaret
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall (12/06-12/06)
|
Into The Woods
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall (4/15-4/24)
|
Dinner Detective Columbus
Embassy Suites Columbus (12/12-12/12)
|
Holiday Hoopla
Shadowbox Live (11/19-12/26)
|
The Phantom of the Opera
Ohio Theatre (5/12-5/23)
|
Mr. Scrooge
Riffe Center Studio One (12/04-12/23)
|
Dinner Detective Columbus
Embassy Suites Columbus (12/05-12/05)
|
Rock of Ages
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall (11/19-11/22)