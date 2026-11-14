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Photos: First look at Imagine Productions of Columbus presents LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

Imagine Productions of Columbus presents La Cage Aux Folles from Nov. 13 - 22, 2026

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Much revived, most recently in a 2010 production transferred to Broadway from London’s Menier Chocolate Factory, La Cage Aux Folles remains one of musical theatre’s all-time biggest hits, adding new dimension to the boulevard comedy. After 20 years of partnered bliss, Georges and Albin, two men partnered for better or worse, get a bit of both when Georges’ son (fathered during a one-night fling) announces his impending marriage to the daughter of a bigoted, right-wing politician. Further complicating the situation is the “family business”: Albin and Georges run a drag nightclub in St. Tropez, where Albin is the star performer, “Zaza.” Georges reluctantly agrees to masquerade as “normal” when he meets the family of the bride-to-be. But Albin has other plans, with hilarious results. 

Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman, Book by Harvey Fierstein, Based on Jean Poiret’s 1973 French play of the same name. Director - Jeb Bigelow, Stage Manager - Justin Reynolds, Music Director - Pam Welsh-Huggins. Choreographer - Gabby Stefura, 

Cast Members: Albin/Zaza - David Bahgat, Georges - Nick Navaratnam , Jean-Michel - David Shaffer, Jacob - Terrence Brown, Anne - Christine Monsour, Edouard Dindon - Bart Smith , Marie Dindon - Jen Robinson, Jacqueline - Taylor Oberschlake, Francis - Olie Coen, Cagelle Chantal - Christopher Plummer, Cagelle Hanna - Ede Doty, Cagelle Mercedes - Jeremy Smith, Cagelle Bitelle - Jessica Gould, Cagelle Phaedra - Andrew Martin, Ensemble: Deanna Hill, Kaitlin Ingram, Lauren Smith, Mietta Smith, Nathan Meister, Shehzad Ahmed.

Performances run Nov. 13, 14, 20 & 21 @ 7:30pm and Nov. 15 & 22 @ 2pm at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Van Fleet Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio  43125.  For tickets or more information,  https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/la-cage-aux-folles.html

 

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

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