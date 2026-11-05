 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION

Get tickets quick - only 3 performances!

By:

SIX: Teen Edition is a reimagined pop musical that gives a modern voice to the six wives of Henry VIII. Transformed into a fierce girl group, the queens take the stage to reclaim their stories, competing to see who had the most tragic fate. Through high-energy songs inspired by contemporary pop icons, they rewrite history on their own terms, celebrating sisterhood, empowerment, and resilience. This edition is adapted specifically for younger performers, maintaining the electrifying energy and message while making content adjustments for school and youth productions.

By Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Director - Alexa Rybinski, Asst. Director Mackenzie Leland, Technical Director - Olivia Rossi, Music Director - Anna Adams, Choreographer - Noni Maddrey. Cast: Catherine of Aragon – Sophie Abate, Anne Boleyn – Jenna Helm, Jane Seymour – Vivi Robinson, Anne of Cleves – Zoe Moyer, Katherine Howard – Adalyn Miller, Catherine Parr – Carmella Piunno, Ladies in Waiting: Lanah Schneider (Boleyn/Cleves U/S, Dance Captain),  Riley Savage (Seymour U/S),  Addie Ditello (Aragon/Howard U/S), Sally LuPiba (Parr U/S), Crew: Stage Manager – Camila Angeles Vargas,  Assistant Tech Director – Addy Meckley, Lighting Design – Eliza Wheeler, Trent Tucker,  Sound Board Operator – Aiden O'Connor,  Assistant Stage Manager – Camryn Peck, Will Moine, Props Designer – Ava Leacock, Set Designer – Hailey Beck, Caira Jackson, Spotlight Operator – Sophie Rodgers, Isaac Lowe, Stagehand – Sophia Snyder,  Mai Miller,  House Manager – Emily Shampine, Costume Design/Construction – Jessa Ehle, Music Assistant – Olivia Strong.

Performances run Nov. 6, at 7:00pm, Nov. 7, at 2:00pm & 7:00pm, at Bradley High School Performing Arts Center, 2800 Walker Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026 .  For More Info: https://www.hilliardschools.org/fine-arts/bradley/theater/  

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 1 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 2 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 3 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 4 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 5 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 6 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 7 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 8 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 9 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 10 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 11 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 12 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 13 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 14 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 15 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 16 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 17 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 18 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 19 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 20 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 21 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 22 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 23 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 24 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 25 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 26 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 27 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 28 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 29 of 30

Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION — photo 30 of 30



BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS

Dinner Detective Columbus in Columbus Dinner Detective Columbus
Embassy Suites Columbus (12/12-12/12)
Romeo and Juliet in Columbus Romeo and Juliet
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall (2/11-2/20)
Holiday Hoopla in Columbus Holiday Hoopla
Shadowbox Live (11/19-12/26)
Wicked in Columbus Wicked
Ohio Theatre (7/28-8/15)
Rock of Ages in Columbus Rock of Ages
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall (11/19-11/22)
Mr. Scrooge in Columbus Mr. Scrooge
Riffe Center Studio One (12/04-12/23)
Into The Woods in Columbus Into The Woods
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall (4/15-4/24)
La Cage Aux Folles in Columbus La Cage Aux Folles
Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center (11/06-11/15)
Disney's Beauty and the Beast in Columbus Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Ohio Theatre (1/30-2/07)
The Phantom of the Opera in Columbus The Phantom of the Opera
Ohio Theatre (5/12-5/23)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You