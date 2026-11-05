Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION

NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

SIX: Teen Edition is a reimagined pop musical that gives a modern voice to the six wives of Henry VIII. Transformed into a fierce girl group, the queens take the stage to reclaim their stories, competing to see who had the most tragic fate. Through high-energy songs inspired by contemporary pop icons, they rewrite history on their own terms, celebrating sisterhood, empowerment, and resilience. This edition is adapted specifically for younger performers, maintaining the electrifying energy and message while making content adjustments for school and youth productions.

By Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Director - Alexa Rybinski, Asst. Director Mackenzie Leland, Technical Director - Olivia Rossi, Music Director - Anna Adams, Choreographer - Noni Maddrey. Cast: Catherine of Aragon – Sophie Abate, Anne Boleyn – Jenna Helm, Jane Seymour – Vivi Robinson, Anne of Cleves – Zoe Moyer, Katherine Howard – Adalyn Miller, Catherine Parr – Carmella Piunno, Ladies in Waiting: Lanah Schneider (Boleyn/Cleves U/S, Dance Captain), Riley Savage (Seymour U/S), Addie Ditello (Aragon/Howard U/S), Sally LuPiba (Parr U/S), Crew: Stage Manager – Camila Angeles Vargas, Assistant Tech Director – Addy Meckley, Lighting Design – Eliza Wheeler, Trent Tucker, Sound Board Operator – Aiden O'Connor, Assistant Stage Manager – Camryn Peck, Will Moine, Props Designer – Ava Leacock, Set Designer – Hailey Beck, Caira Jackson, Spotlight Operator – Sophie Rodgers, Isaac Lowe, Stagehand – Sophia Snyder, Mai Miller, House Manager – Emily Shampine, Costume Design/Construction – Jessa Ehle, Music Assistant – Olivia Strong.

Performances run Nov. 6, at 7:00pm, Nov. 7, at 2:00pm & 7:00pm, at Bradley High School Performing Arts Center, 2800 Walker Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026 . For More Info: https://www.hilliardschools.org/fine-arts/bradley/theater/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone