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Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council’s LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

La Cage Aux Folles will run from Nov. 6 - 15, 2026

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"La Cage aux Folles" is a musical that tells the story of Georges, a gay nightclub owner, and his partner Albin, a drag performer, as they navigate family dynamics and societal expectations when their son plans to marry a conservative politician's daughter. 

Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman, Book by Harvey Fierstein, Based on Jean Poiret’s 1973 French play of the same name. Director - Robin Brenneman, Assistant Director - DJ Williams, Music Director - Stephanie Stevens. Cast Members: Albin - Steve Stumphauzer, Georges - Scott Landis Wilson, Jean-Michel - Ryan Burkhart, Jacob - Alec Clairmont, Anne - Sarah G. Vincent, Edward Dindon - Bruce Thompson, Marie Dindon - Angela Casa Clark, Jacqueline - Alyssa Ketcham, Renaud - Leeran Dublin-Ryan, Mme. Renaud - Kelly Kauffman, Francis - Ryan Falke, Etinne - Aaron Gates, Tabaro the Fisherman - Nate Lee. Cagelles: Hana - Kyle Mercuri, Chantal - Valtinen Erik Karille, Phadra - Gabriella DeJesus, Mercedes - Jessica Alkire, Bitelle - Chris Wright, Babatte - Jersey Heffley, Colette - Tina Schreck.

Performances run Nov. 6, 7, 13 & 14, at 7:30pm, Nov. 8 & 15 at 3:00pm, at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026.  For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

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