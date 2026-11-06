Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council’s LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
La Cage Aux Folles will run from Nov. 6 - 15, 2026
"La Cage aux Folles" is a musical that tells the story of Georges, a gay nightclub owner, and his partner Albin, a drag performer, as they navigate family dynamics and societal expectations when their son plans to marry a conservative politician's daughter.
Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman, Book by Harvey Fierstein, Based on Jean Poiret’s 1973 French play of the same name. Director - Robin Brenneman, Assistant Director - DJ Williams, Music Director - Stephanie Stevens. Cast Members: Albin - Steve Stumphauzer, Georges - Scott Landis Wilson, Jean-Michel - Ryan Burkhart, Jacob - Alec Clairmont, Anne - Sarah G. Vincent, Edward Dindon - Bruce Thompson, Marie Dindon - Angela Casa Clark, Jacqueline - Alyssa Ketcham, Renaud - Leeran Dublin-Ryan, Mme. Renaud - Kelly Kauffman, Francis - Ryan Falke, Etinne - Aaron Gates, Tabaro the Fisherman - Nate Lee. Cagelles: Hana - Kyle Mercuri, Chantal - Valtinen Erik Karille, Phadra - Gabriella DeJesus, Mercedes - Jessica Alkire, Bitelle - Chris Wright, Babatte - Jersey Heffley, Colette - Tina Schreck.
Performances run Nov. 6, 7, 13 & 14, at 7:30pm, Nov. 8 & 15 at 3:00pm, at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
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