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First look at Dublin Jerome Theatre Department presents DISNEY'S MY SON PINOCCHIO, JR.

This new musical retells the classic Disney story from Geppetto’s perspective. Join the Blue Fairy, Stromboli, and a lively cast of characters as Geppetto journeys beyond the toyshop to discover the meaning of family. When the Blue Fairy grants Geppetto's wish to bring his beloved puppet to life, the new father quickly learns that being a parent is full of challenges. He struggles to make his son "the perfect boy," only to lose him to a gang of Roustabouts. It is only when faced with the thought of never seeing Pinocchio again that Geppetto truly learns the joys of being a father and loving his child unconditionally.

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, Book by David Stern. Theatre Teacher/Director - Jeff Horst; Technical Director - Nick Hahn; Music Director - Zack Pytel.

CAST: BLUE FAIRY - Lyla Mihocik, Camille McKay, ROSA - Reese Cooper, VIOLA - Arela Swihart, ARANCIA - Ella Kennedy, SUE - Pareesa Akbar-khanzadeh, FAIRY CHORUS - Adelaide Arensheild, Ramona Phillips, Cora Cleland, Brook Beckett, Penny Wang, GEPPETTO - Bella Turi, PINOCCHIO - Madelynne Greer, STROMBOLI - Elizabeth Olms, LEFT MARRIONETT - Mallory Meador, RIGHT MARRIONETT - Gigi Abraham, DISCARDED MARRIONETT - Jack Olms, SIGNORA GIOVANNI / JUNIOR - Sandy Yacoub, RINGLEADER / SIGNORA LISI - Gloria Griffin, Elizabeth Black, SIGNOR PRONTO - Makenzie Loper, SIGNOR MARINO - Helena May, KIDS IN “TOYS” - Mackenzie Sholl, June Saluke, Niko Akbar, Ariana Akbar, Priya Wallace, Lexi Hottel, Anika Tayal, Caroline Solley, Gabby Ottley, Jack Olms, Lyla Rush, Addie Cacioppo, Lillian Havrilla, PARENTS IN “TOYS” - Abby Yeager, Zoe Black, Helena May, Gigi Abraham, Mallory Meador, Makenzie Loper, Elizabeth Olms, Owen Wise, Sandy Yacoub, Gloria Griffin, Elisabeth Black, Camille McKay, Lyla Mihocik, MARIA - Abby Yeager, BERNARDO - Zoe Black, KIDS IN "SATISFACTION GUARENTEED” - June Saluke, Niko Akbar, Ariana Akbar, Priya Wallace, Anika Tayal, Caroline Solley, Addie Cacioppo, Harlow Martin, ANIMALS ON THE ROAD - PIG - Cora Cleland, FOX MOTHER - Lexi Hottel, FOX CHILD - Lillian Havrilla, HORSE - Lyla Rush, TOUGH KIDS - MALVOLIO - Mackenzie Sholl, BRUTTO - Jack Olms, SPORCO - Caroline Solley,

Performances run Nov. 19, 20 & 21 @ 7:00pm, Nov. 21 @ 1:00 pm, at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets visit: https://cur8.com/2546/project/140089

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

The race is on for the Columbus Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 1776 Abbey Theater of Dublin 15% 2 1776 Silver Scene Players 15% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 7% 4 ANASTASIA Westerville Civic Theatre 6% 5 THE MUSIC MAN Weathervane Playhouse 6% Best Play 1 THE WITCH OF NOVEMBER Abbey Theatre of Dublin 19% 2 AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY eMBer Women's Theatre 9% 3 THE VELOCITY OF AUTUMN Abbey Theater of Dublin 8% 4 TO DIE FOR Weathervane Playhouse 8% 5 DOG SEES GOD Worthington Community Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Abbey Theatre of Dublin 22% 2 Silver Scene Players 12% 3 Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center 9% 4 The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 8% 5 Weathervane Playhouse 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Collura - 1776 Abbey Theater of Dublin 11% 2 Chris Cannizzaro - 1776 Silver Scene Players 9% 3 Abigail Del Riesgo - RIDE THE CYCLONE The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 6% 4 Nora West - ANNIE Butterfly Guild 5% 5 Troy Brooks - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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