Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

RELATED STORIES

MOIPEI to Make Ohio Debut at Vern Rife Center for the Arts

Experience the captivating harmonies and unique musical blend of MOIPEI as they make their Ohio debut at Vern Rife Center for the Arts. Don't miss this unforgettable evening of American Songbook classics, Kenyan music, and dazzling performances. Book your reservations now!

Columbus Will Host 'Amal Walks Across America' This Month

Little Amal, the internationally-celebrated 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, will be arriving in Columbus on September 22 as part of her epic 6,000-mile journey across the United States this fall.

Meow Meow to Bring Latest Cabaret Show to the Lincoln Theatre in November

Join Meow Meow for an unforgettable evening of cabaret entertainment at the Lincoln Theatre on November 8. Experience her latest show filled with mesmerizing performances and captivating music. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to witness Meow Meow's talent live on stage. Get your tickets now!

Feature: SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Garden Theater

What did our critic think of SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Garden Theater? As she gets ready to perform in SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM, Stephanie Amber admits presenting Stephen Sondheim’s works leaves her stomach, as well as her tongue, in knots.

