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CAPA welcomes singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff to Columbus at 8 pm Friday, May 7, 2027 in the Palace Theatre, (34 W. Broad St.).

Tickets, which start at $53.50, go on sale at 10 am Friday, November 20, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

2026 saw Nathaniel Rateliff reach new heights in his performance career, further establishing himself as a vanguard of modern folk music: it marked his 10th straight year performing at Farm Aid after being unanimously appointed to the Farm Aid board of directors, the third artist added since its founding; at Tom Morello’s inaugural Power to the People festival, his closing performance alongside Bruce Springsteen, Dave Matthews and Morello was critically lauded as a highlight of the day by Rolling Stone, CBS, Paste, Consequence and more; Rateliff’s solo headline performance at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival captivated a crowd of 20,000; and he closed this year’s Newport Folk Festival alongside Matthews, Joan Baez and more with his star studded Nathaniel Rateliff & Friends set, where he was the first artist appointee to the festival’s Stewardship program since Pete Seeger. Rateliff devoted his term to artist advocacy, fellowship and mentorship both at the Fort and beyond.

Raised in Herman, Missouri, Nathaniel Rateliff began his music career playing in his family’s church band. His LP Desire and Dissolving Men kicked off a decade of stripped-down, intimate efforts; In Memory of Loss, another folky solo album, landed on Rounder Records, followed by Falling Faster Than You Can Run and the Closer EP. Rateliff then formed the outfit Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Since their 2015 self-titled breakthrough album, the band has established themselves as generational talents through their dynamic live performances and growing catalog of essential studio recordings, including Platinum and Gold RIAA certifications. To date the band has released four LPs, two EPs and a live album. Rateliff has appeared on Saturday Night Live both solo and with The Night Sweats. His most recent solo album And It’s Still Alright landed in 2020 to critical acclaim from NPR, Rolling Stone, TIME, The Wall Street Journal, Billboard, Uncut, The Sunday Times and more, and was followed by a collection of live recordings at Red Rocks in 2021.

The race is on for the Columbus Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 1776 Abbey Theater of Dublin 15% 2 1776 Silver Scene Players 15% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 7% 4 ANASTASIA Westerville Civic Theatre 6% 5 THE MUSIC MAN Weathervane Playhouse 6% Best Play 1 THE WITCH OF NOVEMBER Abbey Theatre of Dublin 19% 2 AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY eMBer Women's Theatre 9% 3 THE VELOCITY OF AUTUMN Abbey Theater of Dublin 8% 4 TO DIE FOR Weathervane Playhouse 8% 5 DOG SEES GOD Worthington Community Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Abbey Theatre of Dublin 22% 2 Silver Scene Players 12% 3 Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center 9% 4 The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 8% 5 Weathervane Playhouse 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Collura - 1776 Abbey Theater of Dublin 11% 2 Chris Cannizzaro - 1776 Silver Scene Players 9% 3 Abigail Del Riesgo - RIDE THE CYCLONE The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 6% 4 Nora West - ANNIE Butterfly Guild 5% 5 Troy Brooks - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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