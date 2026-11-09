My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Lincoln Theatre to Host CLUB LINCOLN: A HOLIDAY AFFAIR Featuring Ladies of the Lincoln and EchoLúx
The event will take place on Friday, December 4.
The Lincoln Theatre Association is hosting an elegant evening celebrating the holiday season through the richness of Black music, culture, and community in the Historic Lincoln Theatre Ballroom.
Club Lincoln: A Holiday Affair will be held at 8 pm Friday, December 4. Club Lincoln shows are held in the theatre’s second floor ballroom performance space, offering an organic and intimate experience for audiences.
Experience an evening of soulful performances, holiday favorites, and festive cheer, featuring local talent, including the Ladies of the Lincoln (Chrissy T, Christina Myles, and LaToya Jones), EchoLúx (Joenathan Banks, Carmen Pierre, and Elysian Kadeem), and Artist Antonio Lamar.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Rock of Ages
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall (11/19-11/22)
|
Holiday Hoopla
Shadowbox Live (11/19-12/26)
|
Mr. Scrooge
Riffe Center Studio One (12/04-12/23)
|
Dinner Detective Columbus
Embassy Suites Columbus (11/21-11/21)
|
Dinner Detective Columbus
Embassy Suites Columbus (11/14-11/14)
|
Dinner Detective Columbus
Embassy Suites Columbus (12/05-12/05)
|
La Cage Aux Folles
Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center (11/06-11/15)
|
Speak of the Devil: Shadows and Sounds of Ozzy and Black Sabbath
Shadowbox Live (9/10-11/15)
|
Into The Woods
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall (4/15-4/24)
|
Come From Away
Wagnalls Community Theater (11/06-11/15)
Popular episode