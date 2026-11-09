Lincoln Theatre to Host CLUB LINCOLN: A HOLIDAY AFFAIR Featuring Ladies of the Lincoln and EchoLúx

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The Lincoln Theatre Association is hosting an elegant evening celebrating the holiday season through the richness of Black music, culture, and community in the Historic Lincoln Theatre Ballroom.

Club Lincoln: A Holiday Affair will be held at 8 pm Friday, December 4. Club Lincoln shows are held in the theatre’s second floor ballroom performance space, offering an organic and intimate experience for audiences.

Experience an evening of soulful performances, holiday favorites, and festive cheer, featuring local talent, including the Ladies of the Lincoln (Chrissy T, Christina Myles, and LaToya Jones), EchoLúx (Joenathan Banks, Carmen Pierre, and Elysian Kadeem), and Artist Antonio Lamar.

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