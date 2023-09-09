Lincoln Theatre Announces Fall 2023 Schedule

All performances will be held at the Lincoln Theatre.

By: Sep. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
MOIPEI to Make Ohio Debut at Vern Rife Center for the Arts Photo 2 MOIPEI to Make Ohio Debut at Vern Rife Center for the Arts
Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE Photo 3 Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE
Feature: SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Garden Theater Photo 4 Feature: SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Garden Theater

Lincoln Theatre Announces Fall 2023 Schedule

The Lincoln Theatre today announced its lineup of performances for the remainder of 2023 in two of the theatre's ongoing series -- Backstage at the Lincoln and Club Lincoln.

All performances will be held at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.). Tickets can be purchased at the link below or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Backstage at the Lincoln

The Backstage at the Lincoln concert series offers an extraordinary opportunity to be seated on stage for a performance with your favorite local artists. Set against the hand-painted grandeur of the Lincoln's Egyptian Revival-style motif, enjoy an exceptionally intimate concert from a perspective normally seen only by the artists themselves.

All shows start at 7 pm. Tickets are $22.

Upcoming Backstage at the Lincoln performances include:

Jae Esquire & The Last of the Outside Generation

Friday, September 15

Jae Esquire & The Last of the Outside Generation brings a chronological hip hop story. Through movement, spoken word, rap, and art, Jae Esquire serves as your creative narrator through time.

Jordidge

Friday, November 17

Jordidge is a queer singer/songwriter known for multiple projects based in Columbus, including The Turbos and Sounds May Swell. Under the moniker Jordidge, he blends soulful melodies with innovative soundscapes to create a unique sonic experience. His music is a fusion of traditional R&B, futuristic electronics, and hauntingly beautiful lyrics. With a voice that ranges from smooth and sultry to raw and emotional, Jordidge has a rare talent for capturing the heart and soul of his listeners.

 

Che'Marie & Valorie Boyer

Thursday, December 14

Backed by a band of Columbus' finest, Che'Marie makes her return to the stage for a performance brimming with the sounds of the season. Get cozy as Che'Marie delivers a sparkling set featuring the warm, winter melodies of Christmas standards and new original tunes to accompany your familiar favorites. Valorie Boyer is intentional about creating a spiritual experience that combines Africanism, Soul, and Gospel as partners instead of individual genres through dramatic interpretations, singing, and spoken word.

Club Lincoln

Club Lincoln shows are held in the theatre's second floor ballroom performance space, offering an organic and intimate experience for audiences.

All shows start at 8 pm. Tickets start at $27.

Upcoming Club Lincoln performances include:

Ladies of the Lincoln

Friday, October 20

You have seen them in venues across the city of Columbus. Their vocal agility glides upon a mild sea of musicality and experience that represents music in its entirety. As soloists or in a group, The Ladies of the Lincoln exude grace, class, and sophistication. Each a proud alumnus of the Expand Your Horizon Incubation Program, they are all divas in their own right.

The Gift Exchange with Javier Sanchez

Friday, October 27

Javier Sanchez is an award-winning author, performer, filmmaker, and freedom fighter who masterfully blends comedy, music, poetry, and powerful storytelling into an experience that moves audiences from inspiration to meaningful action. The Gift Exchange is an amazing performance that is created with the audience, not just for it.

A Christmas Concert with Quan Howell

Friday, December 8

The true magic of the holidays is how we fill empty hearts with joy. Quan Howell is an exceptional performer with national recognition and local love. He has assembled an extraordinary ensemble that will surely bring delight to your ears during this season of caring.

Support for the Lincoln Theatre's 2023-24 season is provided in part by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, The Columbus Foundation from the William C. and Naoma V. Denison Fund with the assistance of the Ingram-White Castle Foundation, the Ohio Arts Council, the Nationwide Foundation, State Auto Insurance Companies, Donna and Larry James, Huntington Bank, the AEP Foundation, the Cardinal Health Foundation, The Reinberger Foundation, and Encova Insurance.

Club Lincoln is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. To find out more about how National Endowment for the Arts grants impact individuals and communities, visit www.arts.gov.

About the Lincoln Theatre

First opened in 1928, the Lincoln Theatre is a landmark in African American and jazz history. After undergoing a $13.5 million renovation funded by a partnership of public and private support, the Lincoln reopened in May 2009 as a multi-use, state-of-the-art performing arts and education center serving the diversity of the central Ohio community. The Lincoln is a bustling hub of activity 365 days a year hosting performances, rehearsals, and classes in the performing arts, as well as a wide variety of community events such as film festivals, meetings, and receptions.




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
MOIPEI to Make Ohio Debut at Vern Rife Center for the Arts Photo
MOIPEI to Make Ohio Debut at Vern Rife Center for the Arts

Experience the captivating harmonies and unique musical blend of MOIPEI as they make their Ohio debut at Vern Rife Center for the Arts. Don't miss this unforgettable evening of American Songbook classics, Kenyan music, and dazzling performances. Book your reservations now!

2
Columbus Will Host Amal Walks Across America This Month Photo
Columbus Will Host 'Amal Walks Across America' This Month

Little Amal, the internationally-celebrated 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, will be arriving in Columbus on September 22 as part of her epic 6,000-mile journey across the United States this fall.

3
Meow Meow to Bring Latest Cabaret Show to the Lincoln Theatre in November Photo
Meow Meow to Bring Latest Cabaret Show to the Lincoln Theatre in November

Join Meow Meow for an unforgettable evening of cabaret entertainment at the Lincoln Theatre on November 8. Experience her latest show filled with mesmerizing performances and captivating music. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to witness Meow Meow's talent live on stage. Get your tickets now!

4
Feature: SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Garden Theater Photo
Feature: SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Garden Theater

What did our critic think of SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Garden Theater? As she gets ready to perform in SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM, Stephanie Amber admits presenting Stephen Sondheim’s works leaves her stomach, as well as her tongue, in knots.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater Video
Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?' Video
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (12/19-12/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fools
Licking County Players (10/13-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 1 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sondheim on Sondheim
The Garden Theater (9/08-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Real Boy by Jeff Downing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/19-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School of Rock: The Musical
Pickerington Community Theatre (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 2 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/21-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moby Dick's Gone Missing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/05-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's A Wonderful Life (A Live Radio Play)
Licking County Players (12/01-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CCT's Ragtime
Lincoln Theatre (9/22-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You