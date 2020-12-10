Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Columbus!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Columbus:

Best Actor in a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

Dominic Fleshman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Off the Lake Productions - 2018 18%

Dan Heaton - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 12%

Todd Decker - HAIRSPRAY - Westgate Carriage Place Players - 2018 10%

Best Actor in a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

Brandon Karl - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 34%

Colin Robertson - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Otterbein University - 2018 31%

Matthew Gittins - BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 18%

Best Actor in a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

Doug Joseph - PRISCILLA - Evolution - 2018 17%

Thom Christopher Warren - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Short North Stage - 2018 17%

Owen White - CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse - 2020 15%

Best Actor in a Play Of The Decade (Community)

Dan Heaton - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 21%

Scott Douglas Wilson - THE ZOO STORY - Columbus Civic Theatre - 2018 15%

Erik Bobbitt - VENUS IN FUR - Columbus Civic Theatre - 2019 10%

Best Actor in a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

Ian Larson - MACBETH - Pickerington High School Central - 2020 46%

Scott Douglas Wilson - THE ZOO STORY - Columbus Civic Theatre - 2018 25%

Isaiah Colon - THE PILLOWMAN - Capital University - 2017 18%

Best Actor in a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

Jonathan Collura - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - CATCO - 2015 15%

Scott Douglas Wilson - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - CATCO - 2017 15%

Priyanka Shetty - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company - 2019 13%

Best Actress in a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

Carolyn Cutri - CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 12%

Katie Frost - GYPSY - LTOB - 2020 12%

Tara DeFrancisco - HERE, THE (IMPROVISED) MUSICAL - The Nest Theatre - 2020 11%

Best Actress in a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

Holly Hanson - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 39%

Tatum Beck - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Otterbein University - 2019 27%

Amy Silver Judd - GUYS AND DOLLS - Gallery Players Theatre - 2016 18%

Best Actress in a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

Kara Marie Hancock - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse - 2019 19%

Eli Brickey - AVENUE Q - Weathervane Playhouse - 2017 17%

Liz Wheeler - I DO! I DO! - CATCO - 2020 14%

Best Actress in a Play Of The Decade (Community)

Francesca DiFrancesco - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020 29%

Natalie Tangeman - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020 26%

Nikki Davis - MARIE REGINA: THE LIFE OF MARY STUART, QUEEN OF SCOTS - Abbey Theater of Dublin - 2020 11%

Best Actress in a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

Tatum Beck - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Otterbein University - 2018 37%

Abigail Worden - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 24%

Holly Hanson - THE TEMPEST - Capital University - 2020 18%

Best Actress in a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

Natalie Tangeman - ROMEO AND JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus - 2020 42%

Kaitlin Descutner - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Weathervane Playhouse - 2017 11%

Baylee Sheets - APPROPRIATE - Available Light Theatre - 2019 10%

Best Choreography Of The Decade (Community)

Jenny Small - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 28%

Lexi Daniels - GREASE - Imagine Productions - 2019 23%

Heather Campanelli - OKLAHOMA - King Avenue Players - 2017 20%

Best Choreography Of The Decade (Educational)

Stella Kane & Anna Elliot - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Otterbein University - 2018 51%

Marrett Laney - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 49%

Best Choreography Of The Decade (Professional)

Jeff Fouch - CATS - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2016 37%

Edward Carignan - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Short North Stage - 2018 20%

Edward Carignan - PIPPIN - Short North Stage - 2019 20%

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Community)

Tasha Naneth - WENDY DARLING - Curtain Players - 2017 36%

Anne Musselman - AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 33%

Baylee Sheets - CARRIE - Imagine Productions - 2019 32%

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Educational)

Julianne Nogar - FORBIDDEN ZONES: THE GREAT WAR - The Ohio State University - 2017 37%

Bryan K Davis and Dan Heaton - THE WORLDS WORST PRODUCTION OF CATS - Capital University - 2016 35%

Bryan K Davis - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 21%

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Professional)

Que Jones - PRISCILLA - Evolution - 2018 65%

Madison Booth - 42ND STREET - Weathervane Playhouse - 2018 35%

Best Director of a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

Dan Khulman - CABARET - 2019 12%

Adam Schroeder - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 11%

Josh and Todd Kaplonski - CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 11%

Best Director of a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

Janetta Davis - DECISION HEIGHT - Columbus School for Girls - 2019 32%

Thom Christopher Warren - BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 23%

Dan Heaton - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 20%

Best Director of a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

Ryan Scarlata - CATS - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2016 25%

William Goldsmith - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER THE MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2018 16%

Edward Carignan - PIPPIN - Short North Stage - 2019 15%

Best Director of a Play Of The Decade (Community)

Heather Schultz - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020 17%

Adam Schroeder - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 15%

Kate Tull - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Curtain Players - 2016 11%

Best Director of a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

Aileen Targett - MACBETH - Pickerington High School Central - 2020 46%

Rance Rizzutto - VARIOUS IMPROV TEAMS - The Nest Theatre - 2020 19%

Dan Heaton - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 14%

Best Director of a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

Joe Bishara - MARIE REGINA: THE LIFE OF MARY STUART, QUEEN OF SCOTS - Abbey Theater of Dublin - 2020 28%

Tara DeFrancisco - IMPROVISATIONAL DIRECTOR - The Nest Theatre - 2020 28%

Chari Arespacochaga - MOTHERFUC*ER WITH THE HAT - Short North Stage - 2019 28%

Best Ensemble in a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

FALSETTOS - Curtain Players - 2020 14%

CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 13%

SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 11%

Best Ensemble in a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 27%

BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 26%

CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 22%

Best Ensemble in a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse - 2019 16%

HAIR - Short North Stage - 2018 13%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2019 13%

Best Ensemble in a Play Of The Decade (Community)

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 17%

AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 16%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Curtain Players - 2016 16%

Best Ensemble in a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - The Ohio State University - 2016 39%

METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 18%

THE PIRATES - Capital University - 2014 16%

Best Ensemble in a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

ROMEO AND JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus - 2019 47%

THE MOTHERFUC*ER WITH THE HAT - Short North Stage - 2019 20%

COMEDYSPORTZ COLUMBUS - CSz / Nest Theatre - 2020 12%

Best Local Original Script Of The Decade

Todd Decker - AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 44%

Jeremy Sony - SLEEPY HOLLOW: THE LOST CHAPTER - Curtain Players - 2019 32%

Dan Heaton - A VERY LONG ENGAGEMENT - Capital University - 2016 24%

Best Music Director Of The Decade (Community)

Amy Oblinger - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 21%

Harrison Walsh - INTO THE WOODS - New Albany Community Playhouse - 2020 19%

Joe Bishara - SUPER HAPPY AWESOME NEWS! - Dublin Abbey Theater - 2020 17%

Best Music Director Of The Decade (Educational)

Lori Kay Harvey - BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 78%

Lori Kay Harvey - ADDING MACHINE: A MUSICAL - Otterbein University - 2017 22%

Best Music Director Of The Decade (Professional)

Jonathan Collura - CATS - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2020 27%

Jonathan Collura - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2016 20%

David Schmoll - HERE THE (IMPROVISED) MUSICAL - The Nest Theatre - 2020 18%

Best Musical Of The Decade (Community)

FALSETTOS - Curtain Players - 2020 13%

CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 12%

SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 10%

Best Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 54%

BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 36%

ADDING MACHINE: A MUSICAL - Otterbein University - 2020 10%

Best Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

PIPPIN - Short North Stage - 2019 22%

CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse - 2020 20%

HAIR - Short North Stage - 2018 19%

Best Play Of The Decade (Community)

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020 43%

AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 18%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 13%

Best Play Of The Decade (Educational)

MACBETH - Pickerington High School Central - 2019 53%

METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 25%

A VERY LONG ENGAGEMENT - Capital University - 2016 12%

Best Play Of The Decade (Professional)

MOTHERFUC*ER WITH THE HAT - Short North Stage - 2019 31%

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company - 2020 26%

APPROPRIATE - Available Light Theatre - 2019 17%

Best Set Design Of The Decade (Community)

Brenton LeuVoy - INTO THE WOODS - New Albany Community Playhouse - 2020 46%

Booth Muller - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Curtain Players - 2016 35%

Hal Houston - FALSETTOS - Curtain Players - 2020 19%

Best Set Design Of The Decade (Educational)

Robert Johnson - BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 28%

Robert Johnson - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Otterbein University - 2018 27%

Stephanie Gerckens - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 20%

Best Theatre Of The Decade (Community)

Curtain Players 19%

Pickerington Community Theatre 13%

Weathervane Playhouse 12%

Best Theatre Of The Decade (Educational)

Otterbein University 36%

Capital University 23%

Pickerington High School Central 21%

Best Theatre Of The Decade (Professional)

Short North Stage 31%

Columbus Children's Theatre 20%

Actors' Theatre of Columbus 19%

Best Volunteer Of The Decade (Community)

Todd Decker - Grandview Carriage Place Theatre 29%

Mendell Hibbard- Literally all theatres 26%

Brad Shimp - The Nest Theatre / MadLab 16%

Best Volunteer Of The Decade (Professional)

Brad Shimp - The Nest Theatre / MadLab 53%

Cathy Bregar - The Nest Theatre 40%

Michael Tonovitz - The Nest Theatre 7%