Interview: Chelsea LeValley of ORDINARY WOMAN at Davidson Theatre

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When she was growing up, actress Chelsea LeValley probably would have struggled to name a Sheryl Crow single, let alone sing one. LeValley finds herself gearing up to perform in the world premiere of ORDINARY WOMAN, a cocktail of acting and ballet infused with Crow’s music.

The Columbus-based production, a collaboration among BalletMet, CAPA and European producer ODD Continent, will run Nov. 20-22 at the Davidson Theatre (77 S. High Street in downtown Columbus).

“I’ve been snowboarding since I was nine, and it was the main place I really listened to music,” LeValley said in a telephone interview from Seattle. “This is kind of embarrassing, but my dad and I were really into punk rock, and screamo.

“Malcolm (Rock, the show’s director and writer) is a huge fan of Crow’s music, so I’ve gotten into it because of him.”

Crow’s music, arranged and reorchestrated by Chloé Charody, is used as a paintbrush to present a story of two estranged sisters, Abilene (Kendall Paige Parratt) and Rosalyn (LeValley). Tender ballads like “Strong Enough” (from Crow’s 1993 debut, TUESDAY NIGHT MUSIC CLUB) and rockers like “Steve McQueen” (from 2002’s C’MON, C’MON), illustrate how the two try to repair their fractured past while exploring issues like environmental and social unrest and postpartum depression.

“ORDINARY WOMAN is a powerful collaboration that brings together music, drama and ballet to tell a deeply human story,” said Remi Wörtmeyer, artistic director of BalletMet and choreographer of the show. “We’re excited to introduce this new work to Columbus audiences and invite them to experience the timeless music of Sheryl Crow through a new lens.”

“It’s really a gift as an artist to collaborate with different art forms in one piece,” LeValley said. “We’re all storytellers. We’re communicating stories through different mediums. When you put multiple mediums together, it has the power to communicate more effectively, more theatrically, more provocatively.”

While Crow’s music might be a draw for the audience, this will also be the first musical based on her music.

LeValley believes the story was already baked into Crow’s music.

“What’s cool about jukebox musicals is people come to see them because of the music and they’re curious about how they’re going to slot the story into these familiar songs,” LeValley said.

“When Malcolm was stringing together the narrative for this show, he knew the stories already in Crow’s songs. He let the story unfold naturally through the music and lyrics she’s already given us.”

While Crow’s music might not have appealed to a young LeValley, the actress’ voice matches up perfectly with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. LeValley said her voice has been described as a mix of “folk, country, and rock that feels very human and storytelling centric.”

“That’s a perfect fit for Sheryl Crow,” she said.

Being in a debut is nothing new for LeValley, who was a cast member for COME FROM AWAY when it opened in Seattle before heading to Broadway.

LeValley has been in four other world premieres at regional theatres in Seattle and Everett, Wash. She was a lead character in PERSUASION, A PROPER PLACE, and TEDDY AND MAX. She is also set to debut another show in January.

“A big part of my career has been being at the forefront of new musicals,” said the actress, who was recently part of a national tour of COME FROM AWAY. “There’s lots of new works that happen in Seattle.

“As an actor, I’m kind of a nerd; I love to pull apart the text and find out what I can contribute to fully flesh out the character.”

Even for an artist used to being involved with cutting edge shows, LeValley admits ORDINARY WOMAN is unique. The show utilizes the talents of a five-person cast, dancers from the BalletMet and BalletMet 2 and a five-piece orchestra.

LeValley said one of the challenges with a debut performance is gauging the audience’s reaction to what has been created.

“An audience is the other player in a theatrical event, so we’re missing that piece until we get in front of them for the first time,” she said. “Columbus audiences will see something they’re not used to seeing.”

“This material surprises me. The International Artists involved with this piece have a different perspective and a different voice. It’s also being linked to Crow’s music, which is very Americana.”

ORDINARY WOMAN will also be LeValley’s first professional performance in Ohio. The Euclid native is receiving a lot of ticket requests from friends and family, many of whom have not seen her perform in almost a decade.

Growing up in Euclid, LeValley trained in ballet until she was 13, but also harbored a love of theatre.

“When I was little, I started a theatre company at recess on the playground,” she said with a giggle. “We convinced our principal to let us perform our plays on the main stage of our elementary school.”

After high school, she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theatre at Elon University and moved to Ithaca, N.Y., after graduation. However, LeValley spent most of her career in the Pacific Northwest before relocating to New York City.

When she talks about acting, LeValley sounds like an old Navy recruitment advertisement: “It’s not just a job; it’s an adventure.” She never stays in one state long. In 2025-26, she had COME FROM AWAY gigs in Michigan and New Hampshire. She also choreographed and directed a production of the show in Hawaii.

“The life of an actor is one that is just full of ‘On to the next adventure,’” she said. “It’s been a wild ride. Now that I’ve lived it as long as I have, I don’t think I’ll be able to give it up.”

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