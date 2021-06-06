HE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III Will Be Performed at Actors' Theatre of Columbus

Actors' Theatre of Columbus presents THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III by Carlyle Brown, directed by David J. Glover.

The show runs June 24 - July 18, 2021, Thursdays through Sundays at 8pm, at Schiller Park Amphitheatre.

While based on events prior to emancipation, The African Company Presents Richard III manages to evoke the dichotomy of Black Americans' experiences throughout history: the constant battle to improve Black experience and culture while also battling for acceptance in a white-dominated power structure. A funny, bold portrayal of a group of people trying to escape in the poetry of a theatrical giant, The African Company also shows us how universal Shakespeare's work is, and how it can inspire those who engage with it.

This play is for anyone who fights for - no, demands the right to be seen; who understands that "classic" does not always mean white; who understands that smart, creative Black people will always overcome when pushed to the brink.