"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Gregory Alan Isakov to Perform Acoustic Concert at Columbus' Palace Theatre
The Colorado-based singer-songwriter will play the 769 E. Long St. venue, with tickets sold through the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre.
CAPA and PromoWest Productions welcome Gregory Alan Isakov to Columbus for an intimate acoustic evening live on the Palace Theatre (769 E. Long St.) stage at 8 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2027.
Isakov's new record, Appaloosa Bones, was released via Dualtone/Suitcase Town Music.
Tickets, which start at $44.50, go on sale at 10 am Thursday, November 19, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.
Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and now calling Colorado home, horticulturist/musician Gregory Alan Isakov has cast an impressive presence on the indie-rock and folk worlds with his six full-length studio albums: That Sea, The Gambler; This Empty Northern Hemisphere; The Weatherman; Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony; Evening Machines (nominated for a Grammy award for Best Folk Album); and Appaloosa Bones.
Isakov tours internationally with his band, and has performed with several national symphony orchestras across the United States.
When he is not on the road, he runs Starling Farm (a small farm in Boulder County), which provides produce to CSA members, restaurants, and Community Food Share (a local food bank).
About CAPA
Owner/operator of downtown Columbus' magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.
CAPA's 2026-27 season is made possible in part by an investment of public funds from the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, City of Columbus, Franklin County, and The Columbus Foundation's The Jane H. Zimmerman Arts Fund and the Joe and Mary Hoffer funds.
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