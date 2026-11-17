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CAPA and PromoWest Productions welcome Gregory Alan Isakov to Columbus for an intimate acoustic evening live on the Palace Theatre (769 E. Long St.) stage at 8 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2027.

Isakov's new record, Appaloosa Bones, was released via Dualtone/Suitcase Town Music.

Tickets, which start at $44.50, go on sale at 10 am Thursday, November 19, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and now calling Colorado home, horticulturist/musician Gregory Alan Isakov has cast an impressive presence on the indie-rock and folk worlds with his six full-length studio albums: That Sea, The Gambler; This Empty Northern Hemisphere; The Weatherman; Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony; Evening Machines (nominated for a Grammy award for Best Folk Album); and Appaloosa Bones.

Isakov tours internationally with his band, and has performed with several national symphony orchestras across the United States.

When he is not on the road, he runs Starling Farm (a small farm in Boulder County), which provides produce to CSA members, restaurants, and Community Food Share (a local food bank).

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus' magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

CAPA's 2026-27 season is made possible in part by an investment of public funds from the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, City of Columbus, Franklin County, and The Columbus Foundation's The Jane H. Zimmerman Arts Fund and the Joe and Mary Hoffer funds.

The race is on for the Columbus Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 1776 Abbey Theater of Dublin 15% 2 1776 Silver Scene Players 14% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 7% 4 ANASTASIA Westerville Civic Theatre 6% 5 THE MUSIC MAN Weathervane Playhouse 6% Best Play 1 THE WITCH OF NOVEMBER Abbey Theatre of Dublin 19% 2 AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY eMBer Women's Theatre 9% 3 THE VELOCITY OF AUTUMN Abbey Theater of Dublin 9% 4 TO DIE FOR Weathervane Playhouse 8% 5 DOG SEES GOD Worthington Community Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Abbey Theatre of Dublin 22% 2 Silver Scene Players 12% 3 Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center 9% 4 The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 8% 5 Westerville Civic Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Collura - 1776 Abbey Theater of Dublin 11% 2 Chris Cannizzaro - 1776 Silver Scene Players 9% 3 Abigail Del Riesgo - RIDE THE CYCLONE The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 6% 4 Nora West - ANNIE Butterfly Guild 5% 5 Troy Brooks - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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