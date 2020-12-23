Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Columbus! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Columbus: Best Actor in a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

Dominic Fleshman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Off the Lake Productions - 2018 16%



HAIRSPRAY

12%

SPAMALOT

11%

Todd Decker -- Westgate Carriage Place Players - 2018Dan Heaton -- Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019

Best Actor in a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

Brandon Karl - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 33%

Colin Robertson - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Otterbein University - 2018 30%

Lincoln Belford - BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 19%



Best Actor in a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

Doug Joseph - PRISCILLA - Evolution - 2018 18%

Thom Christopher Warren - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Short North Stage - 2018 18%

Owen White - CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse - 2020 15%



Best Actor in a Play Of The Decade (Community)

Dan Heaton - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 20%

Scott Douglas Wilson - THE ZOO STORY - Columbus Civic Theatre - 2018 13%

Todd Decker - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2017 12%



Best Actor in a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

Ian Larson - MACBETH - Pickerington High School Central - 2020 47%

Scott Douglas Wilson - THE ZOO STORY - Columbus Civic Theatre - 2018 25%

Isaiah Colon - THE PILLOWMAN - Capital University - 2017 18%



Best Actor in a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

Scott Douglas Wilson - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - CATCO - 2017 14%

Jonathan Collura - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - CATCO - 2015 14%

Priyanka Shetty - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company - 2019 12%



Best Actress in a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

Carolyn Cutri - CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 12%

Katie Frost - GYPSY - LTOB - 2020 12%

Tara DeFrancisco - HERE, THE (IMPROVISED) MUSICAL - The Nest Theatre - 2020 10%



Best Actress in a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

Holly Hanson - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 37%

Tatum Beck - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Otterbein University - 2019 28%

Amy Silver Judd - GUYS AND DOLLS - Gallery Players Theatre - 2016 19%



Best Actress in a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

Kara Marie Hancock - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse - 2019 18%

Eli Brickey - AVENUE Q - Weathervane Playhouse - 2017 16%

Liz Wheeler - I DO! I DO! - CATCO - 2020 13%



Best Actress in a Play Of The Decade (Community)

Francesca DiFrancesco - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020 29%

Natalie Tangeman - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020 28%

Nikki Davis - MARIE REGINA: THE LIFE OF MARY STUART, QUEEN OF SCOTS - Abbey Theater of Dublin - 2020 10%



Best Actress in a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

Tatum Beck - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Otterbein University - 2018 38%

Abigail Worden - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 24%

Holly Hanson - THE TEMPEST - Capital University - 2020 18%



Best Actress in a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

Natalie Tangeman - ROMEO AND JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus - 2020 43%

Kaitlin Descutner - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Weathervane Playhouse - 2017 12%

Baylee Sheets - APPROPRIATE - Available Light Theatre - 2019 10%



Best Choreography Of The Decade (Community)

Jenny Small - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 25%

Lexi Daniels - GREASE - Imagine Productions - 2019 22%

Heather Campanelli - OKLAHOMA - King Avenue Players - 2017 22%



Best Choreography Of The Decade (Educational)

Stella Kane & Anna Elliot - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Otterbein University - 2018 53%

Marrett Laney - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 47%



Best Choreography Of The Decade (Professional)

Jeff Fouch - CATS - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2016 36%

Edward Carignan - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Short North Stage - 2018 21%

Edward Carignan - PIPPIN - Short North Stage - 2019 19%



Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Community)

Tasha Naneth - WENDY DARLING - Curtain Players - 2017 35%

Anne Musselman - AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 33%

Baylee Sheets - CARRIE - Imagine Productions - 2019 32%



Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Educational)

Julianne Nogar - FORBIDDEN ZONES: THE GREAT WAR - The Ohio State University - 2017 37%

Bryan K Davis and Dan Heaton - THE WORLDS WORST PRODUCTION OF CATS - Capital University - 2016 33%

Bryan K Davis - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 23%



Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Professional)

Que Jones - PRISCILLA - Evolution - 2018 65%

Madison Booth - 42ND STREET - Weathervane Playhouse - 2018 35%



Best Director of a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

Josh and Todd Kaplonski - CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 15%

Dan Khulman - CABARET - 2019 11%

Adam Schroeder - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 10%



Best Director of a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

Janetta Davis - DECISION HEIGHT - Columbus School for Girls - 2019 32%

Thom Christopher Warren - BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 24%

Dan Heaton - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 20%



Best Director of a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

William Goldsmith - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER THE MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2018 23%

Ryan Scarlata - CATS - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2016 22%

Edward Carignan - PIPPIN - Short North Stage - 2019 13%



Best Director of a Play Of The Decade (Community)

Heather Schultz - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020 18%

Adam Schroeder - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 13%

John Heisel - AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 12%



Best Director of a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

Aileen Targett - MACBETH - Pickerington High School Central - 2020 44%

Rance Rizzutto - VARIOUS IMPROV TEAMS - The Nest Theatre - 2020 19%

Dan Heaton - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 17%



Best Director of a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

Chari Arespacochaga - MOTHERFUC*ER WITH THE HAT - Short North Stage - 2019 30%

Joe Bishara - MARIE REGINA: THE LIFE OF MARY STUART, QUEEN OF SCOTS - Abbey Theater of Dublin - 2020 26%

Tara DeFrancisco - IMPROVISATIONAL DIRECTOR - The Nest Theatre - 2020 26%



Best Ensemble in a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 16%

FALSETTOS - Curtain Players - 2020 15%

SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 10%



Best Ensemble in a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 26%

CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 26%

MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 26%



Best Ensemble in a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

HAIR - Short North Stage - 2018 16%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse - 2019 15%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2019 13%



Best Ensemble in a Play Of The Decade (Community)

AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 18%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 17%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Curtain Players - 2016 15%



Best Ensemble in a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - The Ohio State University - 2016 40%

METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 20%

THE PIRATES - Capital University - 2014 15%



Best Ensemble in a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

ROMEO AND JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus - 2019 50%

THE MOTHERFUC*ER WITH THE HAT - Short North Stage - 2019 21%

APPROPRIATE - Available Light Theatre - 2019 11%



Best Local Original Script Of The Decade

Todd Decker - AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 47%

Jeremy Sony - SLEEPY HOLLOW: THE LOST CHAPTER - Curtain Players - 2019 30%

Dan Heaton - A VERY LONG ENGAGEMENT - Capital University - 2016 22%



Best Music Director Of The Decade (Community)

Amy Oblinger - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 20%

Harrison Walsh - INTO THE WOODS - New Albany Community Playhouse - 2020 18%

Jonathan Collura - CARRIE - Imagine Productions - 2020 17%



Best Music Director Of The Decade (Educational)

Lori Kay Harvey - BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 79%

Lori Kay Harvey - ADDING MACHINE: A MUSICAL - Otterbein University - 2017 21%



Best Music Director Of The Decade (Professional)

Jonathan Collura - CATS - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2020 28%

Jonathan Collura - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2016 20%

Tim Valentine - A CHORUS LINE - Short North Stage - 2015 18%



Best Musical Of The Decade (Community)

CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 15%

FALSETTOS - Curtain Players - 2020 13%

HERE, THE (IMPROVISED) MUSICAL - The Nest Theatre - 2020 9%



Best Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 54%

BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 37%

ADDING MACHINE: A MUSICAL - Otterbein University - 2020 10%



Best Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

PIPPIN - Short North Stage - 2019 23%

HAIR - Short North Stage - 2018 20%

CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse - 2020 20%



Best Play Of The Decade (Community)

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020 48%

AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 18%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 11%



Best Play Of The Decade (Educational)

MACBETH - Pickerington High School Central - 2019 51%

METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 26%

A VERY LONG ENGAGEMENT - Capital University - 2016 13%



Best Play Of The Decade (Professional)

MOTHERFUC*ER WITH THE HAT - Short North Stage - 2019 34%

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company - 2020 23%

APPROPRIATE - Available Light Theatre - 2019 19%



Best Set Design Of The Decade (Community)

Brenton LeuVoy - INTO THE WOODS - New Albany Community Playhouse - 2020 44%

Booth Muller - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Curtain Players - 2016 35%

Hal Houston - FALSETTOS - Curtain Players - 2020 21%



Best Set Design Of The Decade (Educational)

Robert Johnson - BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 28%

Robert Johnson - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Otterbein University - 2018 28%

Stephanie Gerckens - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 23%



Best Theatre Of The Decade (Community)

Curtain Players 18%

Weathervane Playhouse 13%

Pickerington Community Theatre 12%



Best Theatre Of The Decade (Educational)

Otterbein University 36%

Capital University 21%

Pickerington High School Central 20%



Best Theatre Of The Decade (Professional)

Short North Stage 32%

Actors' Theatre of Columbus 23%

Columbus Children's Theatre 18%



Best Volunteer Of The Decade (Community)

Todd Decker - Grandview Carriage Place Theatre 34%

Mendell Hibbard- Literally all theatres 25%

Brad Shimp - The Nest Theatre / MadLab 14%

