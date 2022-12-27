Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards; Abbey Theater of Dublin Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Standings - 12/27/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jamie Mcmahon - RENT:SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theatre 13%

Vincent Sylvester - NEWSIES - Columbus Children's Theatre 13%

Stella Hiatt Kane - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 10%

Dionysia Williams - RENT - Short North Stage 7%

Myles Lawson - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL - Columbus Childrens Theatre 7%

Noni Maddrey - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Worthington Cimmunity Theatre 7%

Dionysia Williams - ROCK OF AGES - Short North Stage 5%

Cindy Straub - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Civic Theatre 5%

Teryn Cuozzo - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Frances Gaskill - RENT - Lancaster Performing Arts Center 4%

Jenny small - GUYS AND DOLLS - Pickerington 4%

Tonya Kraner - BARE - Little TheaterOff Broadway 3%

Jessica Noal - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Trevor Michael Schmidt - SPRING AWAKENING - Short North Stage 2%

Tanya kraner - BARE - Worthington community theatre 2%

Adam Levine - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Dionysia Williams - ALTER BOYZ - Short North Stage 2%

Heidi Kok - CINDERELLA - Butterfly Guild 2%

Will Macke - TRAIN RIDE TO THE SEA - MadLab Theatre 1%

Nikki Rehmert - RIDE THE CYCLONE - ImagineTheatre 1%

Shabonne Grimm - MAMMA MIA! - Olentangy Berlin High School 1%

Tony Ingham - CRAZY FOR YOU - Hilliard Community Theater 1%

Gabby Stefura - LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Red Herring 1%

Nikki Mirza - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 0%

Tony Ingram - OLIVER - MTVarts 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Elise Wesley - NEWSIES - CCT 15%

Dayton Willison - RENT:SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theatre 13%

Rebecca White - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 12%

Jennifer Myers - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster 12%

Bottari & Case - SISTER ACT - Short North Stage 9%

Katie Wagner - CINDERELLA - Butterfly Guild 7%

Laura Plikerd - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Debbie’s Costume Shop - BONNIE AND CLYDE - LTOB 7%

Debbie Hamrick - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Civic Theatre 6%

Cindy Jacober - CRAZY FOR YOU - Hilliard Community Thater 3%

Unknown - SILENT SKY - Red Herring 2%

Catherine Huffman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Cindy Jacober - 1776 - Hilliard Arts Council 2%

Dayton Willison - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Susan Brown - ALL MY SONS - MTVarts 1%



Best Dance Production

FOOTLOOSE - Westerville South High School 44%

FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Weathervane 34%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Hilliard Community Theater 15%

BACK IN TIME - District West 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Joe Bishara - RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 16%

Mark Mineart - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 8%

A. Víctor Jones - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster 7%

Joe Deer - NEWSIES - Columbus Children's Theatre 7%

Chari Arespacochaga - RENT - Short North Stage 6%

David J. Glover - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL - Columbus Childrens Theatre 6%

Shane Davis - MATILDA - Worthington Community Theater 6%

Edward Carignan - ROCK OF AGES - Short North Stage 5%

Edward Carignan - SPRING AWAKENING - Short Noth Stage 4%

David Bahgat - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Chris Gallagher - GUYS AND DOLLS - Pct 3%

Victor Jones - RENT - Ohio University Theatre 3%

Damon Barnett - BARE - Worthington 2%

Katey Munger and Michael Ruehrmund - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Civic Theatre 2%

Linda Sheppard - SEUSSICAL JR - Hilliard Community Theater 2%

Damon Barnett - BONNIE AND CLYDE - LTOB 2%

Thom Ogilvie - THE MUSIC MAN - Licking County Players 2%

Kirsten Upchurch - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Erin Gibbons - MAMMA MIA! - Olentangy Berlin High School 2%

Brandon Boring - SECOND TO SHERLOCK - Imagine Productions 2%

Bill goldsmith - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gallery 1%

Joe Bishara - THE MOMENT - Abbey Theatre of Dublin 1%

Joe Bishara - MUSICALS OF MUSICALS - Abbey Theatre 1%

Michael Ruehrmund - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Ampatheater 1%

Nikki Mirza - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dr. Aviva Neff - BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 17%

Joe Werstak - PUFFS - Wagnall’s community theatre 8%

Tim Browning - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Joe Bishara - THE DUCHESS - Abbey Theatre of Dublin 7%

David J Glover - TALE OF TWO CITIES - Actors Theatre of Columbus 7%

Ben Hartwig - AN ABSENCE OF CLOSURE - Abbey Theatre 6%

A Victor Jones - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 6%

Joseph Bishara - VOICE OF THE NET - Abbey Theater of Dublin 5%

Victor Jones - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Ohio University Lancaster 3%

Nikki Mirza - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Emily Hare - HEART PROBLEMS - Licking County Players 3%

Madi Ryan - PUFFS - Wagnall’s Community Theatre 3%

Will Macke - TRAIN RIDE TO THE SEA - MadLab Theatre 3%

Damon Barnett - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Curtain Players 2%

Keely Curtis Chapman - SILENT SKY - Red Herring 2%

Michael Day - ONE SLIGHT HITCH - Eclipse Theater 2%

Heather Schultz - WOMEN PLAYING HAMLET - Curtain Players 2%

Katie Palcsak - YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre 2%

Sarah Vargo - LET’S HOPE YOU FEEL BETTER - MadLab 2%

David Vargo - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Red Herring 2%

Douglas C Shaffer - THE SHADOW BOX - Performing Arts Creative Ensemble 2%

Damon Barnett - LARAMIE PROJECT - Curtain Players 1%

Laura Gordon - PRIMA DONNA - Catco 1%

Ian Ernsberger - ALL MY SONS - MTVarts 1%

Michael Fusco - NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - Curtain Players 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 15%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 10%

NEWSIES - Columbus Children's Theatre 9%

RENT - Short North Stage 9%

RENT - Ohio University Lancaster 8%

MATILDA - Worthington Community Theater 7%

PUFFS - Wagnalls Community Theatre 6%

ROCK OF AGES - Short North Stage 5%

7 BRIDES FOR 7 BROTHERS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

BARE - Worthington Community Theatre 3%

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA JR. THE MUSICAL - New Albany Youth Theatre 3%

YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Civic Theatre 2%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - LTOB 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Civic 2%

SEUSSICAL JR - Hilliard Community Theater 1%

MAMMA MIA! - Olentangy Berlin High School 1%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Short North Stage 1%

RENT - Lancaster Performing Arts Center 1%

ONE SLIGHT HITCH - Eclipse Theater 1%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gallery players 1%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Red Herring 1%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Hilliard Arts Council 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Elliot France - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 21%

Bowen Moss - ROCK OF AGES - Short North Stage 18%

Dale Harris - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 15%

Chris Lipstreu - SPRING AWAKENING - Short North Stage 12%

Jennifer Sansfacon - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Meghan Jirik - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Kurt Mueller - YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre 6%

Brendan Michna - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Evolution Theatre Company 4%

Dale Harris - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Ohio University Lancaster 3%

Ian Ernsberger - ALL MY SONS - MTVarts 3%

Amanda Iman - WINDBERRY CREEK - MadLab Theatre 1%

Dalia Natour - TRAIN RIDE TO THE SEA - MadLab Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dr. Lara Brooks - NEWSIES - Columbus Children's Theatre 17%

Lori Kay Harvey - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 14%

Jonathan Collura - RENT - Short North Stage 11%

Lauren Janoschka - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster 9%

Jonathan Collura - ROCK OF AGES - Short North Stage 8%

Kevin Wines - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Sue Laney - GUYS AND DOLLS - Pickerington Community Theatre 6%

Johnathan Collura - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Short north 6%

Aaron Dvorak - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Columbus Childrens Theatre 5%

Eric Alsford - SPRING AWAKENING - Short North Stage 3%

Que jiñes - HEAD OVER HEELS - Catco 3%

Stephanie Stevens - CRAZY FOR YOU - Hilliard Arts Council 3%

Stephanie Stevens - 1776 - Hilliard Arts Council 2%

Jonathan Collura - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Jonathan Collura - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Evolution Theatre w 2%

Allen finkelstein - 25TH ANNUAL - Gallery 1%

Dane Heuchemer - OLIVER - MTVarts 1%

Diane Dingler - OLIVER - MTVarts 0



Best Musical

RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 16%

RENT - Short North Stage 10%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 9%

NEWSIES - Columbus Children's Theatre 8%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Worthington Community Theatre 7%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Columbus Childrens Theatre 7%

ROCK OF AGES - Short North Stage 4%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Pickerington Community Theatre 3%

7 BRIDES FOR 7 BROTHERS - weathervane playhouse 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Short North Stage 3%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

SEUSSICAL - Hilliard Community Theater 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Civic Theatre 2%

SISTER ACT - Short North Stage 2%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Short North Stage 2%

BARE - LTOB 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Westerville City Schools 2%

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

MAMMA MIA! - Olentangy Berlin High School 2%

THE MUSIC MAN - Licking County Players 2%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - LTOB 2%

FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

THE MOMENT - Abbey Theatre of Dublin 1%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Catco 1%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gallery players 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

LAND OF OURS - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 19%

DEAR MY BROWN SKIN - Columbus Performing Arts Center/Abbey Theatre of Dublin 10%

YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre 9%

AN ABSENCE OF CLOSURE - Abbey Theatre 8%

OTTERBEIN PLAYWRIGHTS COLLECTIVE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 7%

SILENT SKY - Red Herring 6%

THE MOMENT - Abbey Theater of Dublin 6%

HEART PROBLEMS - Licking County Players 5%

VOICE OF THE NET - Abbey Theater of Dublin 5%

LET'S HOPE YOU FEEL BETTER - MadLab 4%

THE DUCHESS - Abbey Theatre of Dublin 4%

NIGHTMARE IN SUBURBIA - Licking County Players 4%

THE CLAW - Abbey Theater of Dublin 4%

BEETHOVEN: TORMENT AND TRIUMPH BY JUDITH LYNN STILLMAN - The Tree Church/Lancaster Festival 3%

CASTING CALL - Columbus Performing Arts Center/Abbey Theatre of Dublin 2%

WELCOME HOME - MTVarts 2%

WHERE WINTER RESTS ON A WOUNDED HEART - Mine 4 God Productions at Columbus Performing Arts Center, and Abbey Theatre of Dublin 2%

DELILAH'S ADVENTURE - ReAct Theatre 1%

BOUND FOR ALBANIA - Original Productions Theatre 0%

SEE, INVISIBLE - Mine 4 God Productions at Columbus Performing Arts Center, and Abbey Theatre of Dublin 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

J’Quay Gibbs - RENT - Short North Stage 11%

Nora West - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Worthington Community Theatre 9%

Mia Kadar - RENT - Abbey Theater of Dublin 9%

Laura Overby - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster 6%

Victoria Mesa - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 5%

Cameron Wilson - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Columbus Childrens Theatre 5%

Katie Christine Wagner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 4%

Joe Bishara - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Abbey Theatre of Dublin 4%

Hunter Minor - NEWSIES - Columbus Children's Theatre 3%

Lisa Glover - RENT - Short North Stage 3%

Lev Hund - RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theatre 3%

Arthur Lev Hund - RENT - Abbey Theater 3%

Ian Keller - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster 3%

Deryn Kraner - HELLO DOLLY - Lancaster high school 3%

Logan Buck - SEUSSICAL JR - Hilliard Community Theater 3%

Emma Samuelson - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Marrett Laney - GUYS AND DOLLS - Pickerington Community Theatre 2%

Mackenzie Leland - BONNIE & CLYDE - Little Theatre off Broadway 2%

Alexa Clint - SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Jewish Community Center of Columbus 2%

Nora DeGreen - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - weathervane playhouse 2%

Cassie Rea - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Civic Theatre 1%

Lake Wilburn - SPRING AWAKENING - Short North Stage 1%

PJ Palmer - ALTAR BOYZ - Short North Stage 1%

Michael Ruerhmund - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Columbus Childrens Theatre 1%

Catherine Garcia - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Quincy Shaindlin - THE HEIDI CHRONICLES - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 12%

Lev Hund - AN ABSENCE OF CLOSURE - Abbey Theatre 11%

Caliph Scott - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Abby Bauder - A FAIRY TALE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Worthington Community Theatre 5%

Sydney Campbell - AN ABSENCE OF CLOSURE - Abbey Theatre 5%

Sam Myers - PUFFS - Wagnalls Community Theatre 4%

Alexa Clint - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Actors' Theatre of Columbus 3%

Teryn Cuozzo - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Alex Dutton - PUFFS - Wagnalls Community Theatre 3%

Nat Harper - VOICE OF THE NET - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Nikki Snyder - PUFFS - Wagnalls Community Theatre 3%

Jarrod Turnbull - GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Emily Bartholic - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Ohio University Lancaster 2%

Julie Whitney Scott - DEAR MY BLACK SKIN - Columbus Performing Arts Center/Abbey Theatre of Dublin 2%

Christina Yoho - TALE OF TWO CITIES - Actors Theatre of Columbus 2%

Connor Daugherty - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 2%

David Bahgat - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Red Herring 2%

Aaron Natarelli - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Red Herring 2%

Barbe Helwig - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Colleen Cunningham - ONE SLIGHT HITCH - Eclipse Theater 1%

Tom Murdock - TALE OF TWO CITIES - Actors Theatre of Columbus 1%

Doug Joseph - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Red Herring Theatre 1%

Tom Murdock - LET'S HOPE YOU FEEL BETTER - MadLab 1%

Jessica Gibson - YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre 1%

Jabari Johnson - TALE OF TWO CITIES - Actors Theatre of Columbus 1%



Best Play

RENT - Abbey Theater of Dublin 22%

BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 12%

PUFFS - Wagnalls community theater 8%

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Ohio University Lancaster 7%

NOISES OFF - Short north stage 7%

A FAIRY TALE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Worthington Community Theatre 6%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - CATCO 5%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

TALE OF TWO CITIES - Actors Theatre of Columbus 4%

VOICE OF THE NET - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre 2%

SILENT SKY - Red Herring 2%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Red Herring Theatre 2%

THE DUCHESS - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

ONE SLIGHT HITCH - Eclipse Theater 2%

WOMEN PLAYING HAMLET - Curtain Players 1%

LET’S HOPE YOU FEEL BETTER - MadLab 1%

DEAR MY BLACK SKIN - Columbus Performing Arts Center/Abbey Theatre of Dublin 1%

CASTING CALL - Columbus Performing Arts Center/Abbey Theatre of Dublin 1%

THE ODD COUPLE - Alcove Dinner Theater 1%

ALL MY SONS - MTVarts 1%

EXIT LAUGHING - Eclipse Theatre 0%

AN OPEN LETTER TO MY BROWN SKIN - Mine 4 God Productions at Columbus Performing Arts Center, and Abbey Theatre of Dublin 0%

SEE, INVISIBLE - Mine 4 God Productions at Columbus Performing Arts Center, and Abbey Theatre of Dublin 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stephanie R. Gerckens - BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 18%

Jason Bolen - SPRING AWAKENING - Short North Stage 15%

Victor Jones - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster 14%

LITTLE SHOP - Short north stage 11%

George - PUFFS - Wagnalls Community Theatre 9%

Bess Parker - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

A Victor Jones - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 4%

Kat Wexler - 1776 - Hilliard Arts Council 4%

Jennifer Sansfacon - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Booth Muller - NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - Curtain Players 3%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Catco 2%

Kate Hawthorne - YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre 2%

Victor Jones - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Ohio University Lancaster 2%

Kate Hawthorne - SILENT SKY - Red Herring 2%

Kate Haethorne - LET'S HOPE YOU FEEL BETTER - MadLab Theatre 1%

Tony Ludivico - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Curtain Players 1%

Ian Ernsberger - ALL MY SONS - MTVarts 1%

Kate Hawthorne - THE GRAVEYARD SHIFT - MadLab Theatre 1%

Kate Hawthorne - WINDBERRY CREEK - MadLab Theatre 1%

Michael Brewer - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gallery 0%

Bruce Jacklin - WALLY'S CAFE - Alcove Dinner Theater 0



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kitty Mader - BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 24%

David Crone and Krista Pojman - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 22%

Kathleen Uhl - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster 16%

Seth Sprang - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Civic Theatre 13%

Dr. Casey Palbicki - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Weathervane Playhouse 11%

Will Macke - TRAIN RIDE TO THE SEA - MadLab Theatre 8%

Dr. Casey Palbicki - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Ian Ernsberger - ALL MY SONS - MTVarts 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Arnav Nawani - RENT - Abbey Theatre of Dublin 9%

Shelby Zimmerman - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 7%

Amy Rittberger - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Worthington Community Theatre 5%

Vera Ryan Cremeans - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Dale Ross Saunders - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 4%

Lizzie Gill - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 4%

Alexa Clint - NEWSIES - CCT 4%

Nick van Atta - NEWSIES - CCT 4%

Zoe Woods - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster 4%

Conner Triplett - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Angelina Powel - RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Marly Buck - SEUSSICAL JR - Hilliard Community Theater 3%

Phil Wells - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Westerville Civic Theatre 3%

Edin Kebede - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Emma Samuelson - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - weathervane playhouse 3%

Alexandra Alderman - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster 2%

Phoenix Gray - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Aaron Natarelli - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Columbus Childrens Theatre 2%

Sydney Freihofer - SPRING AWAKENING - Short North Stage 2%

Emmett Vanbuskirk - RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theatre 2%

Daniel Bernthold - RENT - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 2%

AJ Lockhart - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Short North Stage 2%

Avery Young - RENT: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theatre of Dublin 2%

Michael Lee, Jr. - SPRING AWAKENING - Short North Stage 2%

Isidora Diaz - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Columbus Childrens Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Paxton Longoria - A FAIRY TALE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Worthington Community Theatre 12%

Jackson Gifford - BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 12%

William Darby IV - THE DUCHESS - Abbey Theatre of Dublin 10%

Beth Sanford - BLACK COMEDY - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 7%

Frankie Goodman - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Zachary Ryan - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - weathervane playhouse 4%

Madi Ryan - PUFFS - Wagnalls Community Theatre 4%

Kathryn McCarty - TALE OF TWO CITIES - Actors Theatre of Columbus 4%

Anna Soppelsa - ONE SLIGHT HITCH - Eclipse Theater 3%

William Darby IV - CATSPAW - Original Productions Theatre 3%

Keilyn Snell - PUFFS - Wagnalls Community Theatre 3%

Tyreese Bowman - YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre 3%

April Adams - PUFFS - Wagnalls Community Theatre 3%

David Boley - LARAMIE PROJECT - Curtain Players 3%

Quint Paxton - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Dallas Ray - YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre 2%

Bill Hafner - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Red Herring 2%

Trinity Yeomans - PUFFS - Wagnalls Community Theatre 2%

Alicia Hoffman - LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Red Herring 2%

Nora DeGreen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

John Grote - LET'S HOPE YOU FEEL BETTER - MadLab Theatre 1%

Kasey Meininger - YOU HAVE EARNED BONUS STARS - MadLab Theatre 1%

Stephen Hanna - CACTUS FLOWER - Performing Arts Creative Ensemble 1%

Nick Martin - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Red Herring 1%

Duncan McKennie - LET'S HOPE YOU FEEL BETTER - MadLab 1%

