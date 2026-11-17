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Even for Grammy and Brit Award nominee Aloe Blacc, singing the music of Ray Charles presents a challenge. Blacc was one of four featured singers during the PALACE 100: THE GENIUS OF Ray Charles Nov. 14 at the Palace Theatre (34 West Broad Street in downtown Columbus). The concert was in conjunction with the 100th anniversary celebration of the Palace Theatre.

“It's not easy to perform songs by Ray Charles, especially the ones that are all in our DNA,” Blacc said. “I need to thank (host Paul Shaffer and producer Gregg Field) for inviting me to join this incredible concert.

“All of these musicians are here tonight to celebrate one of the all-time greats, Ray Charles and we invite you to join us for a birthday celebration for the iconic Palace Theatre. Some of the greatest bands have stood here where I'm standing today.”

Charles, who last performed at the Palace on June 6, 1992, is one of those artists who stood at that stage. Chances are pretty good Charles would have enjoyed the performances of Blacc, Columbus’ own Billy Valentine, Blessing Offor, Jackson Dean, and the “Raylettes” ensemble of Patti Austin, Lisa Fischer, and Monica Mancini.

Shaffer, who served as master of ceremonies for the evening, almost had to cancel out of it. Shaffer was stuck in New York due to the grounding of flights nationwide on Nov. 13. After two attempts to leave NYC, the former Late Show With David Letterman bandleader finally made it to Columbus the morning of the show.

“I would like to thank the FAA and Microsoft for making this evening possible,” Shaffer quipped. “It is an honor to be here for such a historic evening, celebrating the magnificent palace that is the Palace Theatre and my hero, my guru, Mr. Ray Charles.

“The Palace has spent 100 years bringing the very best of performers to Columbus. Tonight we are going to honor that tradition in the best way we know how … with music.”

The concert broke Charles’ career into different chapters with each of the male singers taking on two or three songs from the singer’s massive catalogue of songs.

Valentine, who frequently covered Charles’ material and lists the singer as one of his top influences, kicked the evening off with a rollicking version of “I’ve Got a Woman.”

“It is so good to be back home again,” said Valentine, who co-wrote “My World” which Charles recorded. “I have been away for a long time.”

Valentine then launched into “Them That Got” with the Ray Charles Horns and then joined Patti Austin for “Hallelujah I Love Her So.” Austin has been nominated for seven Grammys, winning the Best Jazz Vocal, Female for AVANTI GERSHWIN in 2008. She joined Charles (who was playing piano), Stevie Wonder, and James Ingram on an All-Star version of “Brand New Day.”

Contemporary Christian singer Blessing Offor continued the night with powerful renditions of “I Can’t Stop Loving You” and “Come Rain or Come Shine.” Offor was then accompanied by the piano stylings of Marion-native Bobby Floyd for “I Got News for You.” Offor’s set provided a key segue into Jackson Dean.

“There was a time in his career when Ray had become a household name,” Shaffer said. “He was turning out hit after hit. At that point Ray made the bold decision to try his hand at country music. His label said he was crazy.”

The 1962 album, MODERN SOUNDS IN COUNTRY AND WESTERN MUSIC, broke boundaries for Charless.

“He released an album that ended up breaking every sales record and smashed the impenetrable glass ceiling,” Shaffer said.

Dean, who was nominated for Academy of Country Music Awards’ New Male Artist of the Year in 2023, mixed his country twang with Charles’ throaty delivery on “Hey Good Lookin’” from MODERN SOUNDS and then joined Lisa Fischer and the Raylettes for “You are My Sunshine” from MODERN SOUNDS IN COUNTRY AND WESTERN MUSIC VOLUME TWO. Dean then closed out the first set with a cover of the Everly Brothers’ “Bye, Bye Love.” While the Everly Brothers’ version has an infectious pop groove to it, Charles reconfigured the single into a more soulful song of loss and despair.

Shaffer shifted from being the emcee to more of a piano-playing role in the second act, opening the set with “One Mint Julep” and then joining Blacc and trumpeter Etienne Charles on “Let the Good Times Roll.” Blacc and the Raylettes then offered a soulful reading of “Cryin’ Time.”

The second set often paired performers for Charles’ classics with Blacc and Offor’s playful “Busted” and Offor and Monica Mancini trading lines on the moving “You Don’t Know Me.”

The highlight of the night was Aloe, Offor, Valentine and Dean sharing vocals on “Georgia” and a hair-raising version of “America the Beautiful.” The arrangement had the Charles vocal track with Aloe, Jackson, Offor, and Valentine joining the Raylettes. At the climax of the song, members of the Ohio State Gospel Choir came down the center two aisles of the Palace to join the performers.

The Palace has spent 100 years welcoming some of the greatest performers in entertainment history. On this night, with Ray Charles' music filling the theater and the Ohio State Gospel Choir joining the celebration, it was clear that some voices never leave the building.

Photo credit: Dan Mitchell/Mitchell Multimedia





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