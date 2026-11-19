"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Demola to Perform at Southern Theatre in Columbus
The performance will take place on March 21, 2027.
Demola will take the stage at the Southern Theatre at 7:30 pm Sunday, March 21, 2027. Demola (also known as “Demola the violinist”) is a musician, singer songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, and an award-winning an internationally acclaimed violinist, recording artist, and live performer known for redefining the sound and cultural perception of the violin in contemporary music. Fusing classical technique with Afrobeats, pop, R&B, hip-hop, gospel, and cinematic orchestration, he has built a global brand that positions the violin at the center of modern mainstream entertainment.
Born in Nigeria and later expanding his career to the United States, Demola began teaching himself the violin at a young age. His early foundation in classical music helped him develop his technique, and he later began blending African rhythms with Western contemporary sounds.
Demola has brought his violin performances to arenas, festivals, churches, corporate events, and streaming platforms. He is currently on his fourth headlining tour, titled “D Fearless Tour 2,” which began in December 2025.
Demola has headlined and produced concerts across Africa, Europe, North America, and beyond, drawing thousands of fans. His music combines violin performances with Afro-inspired vocals.
His album One In A Million, which features both his voice and violin, peaked at No. 7 in the world music genre on Apple Music worldwide. The album has garnered millions of streams. In 2024 and 2025, he gained attention for his collaborative amapiano song “Forgive Our Trespasses,” which was featured at festivals including Lollapalooza and Coachella.
In fall 2025, he released his amapiano album D Fearless, followed by the cover album Classics with Demola: 80’s RnB & Pop, Vol. 1, which has amassed millions of streams globally.
His latest album, Better Off Bad, was released in November 2026 and features the lead single “Ya Ya.” Demola has also performed on national and local television, including Good Morning America, ABC News, and Fox News. His music incorporates elements of Afrobeats, reggae, R&B, reggaeton, jazz, pop, and hip-hop, blending these genres with his violin performances.
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