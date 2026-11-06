Columbus Symphony to Present Gospel Symphony Celebration with Dr. Nia Allen

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The Columbus Symphony Orchestra will present A Gospel Symphony Celebration, a concert uniting orchestral majesty with the soaring energy of contemporary and traditional gospel music. Led by Conductor Jonathan Taylor Rush, the evening features acclaimed guest soloist Dr. Nia Allen alongside a gospel choir made of local gospel singers, co-directed by Drs. Milton & Merlyn Ruffin.

The program opens with Richard Smallwood’s evocative Procession of Levites and Anthem of Praise, setting the stage for beloved selections including “Let’s Just Praise the Lord” and “For Every Mountain.” Dr. Nia Allen takes center stage to perform dynamic original worship works—including “I’m In Love with You,” “Wait,” and “Lord I Love You”—alongside cherished hymns and gospel staples.

Complementing the vocal performances, the orchestra highlights contemporary classical compositions celebrating African American musical heritage, featuring Carlos Simon’s energetic Holy Dance and Atwater’s reflective Threnody for Strings. The celebration concludes with the triumphant, high-energy finale, “Hallelujah, You’re Worthy.”

Jonathan Taylor Rush infuses his orchestral leadership with a rich musical upbringing in the church, blending classical precision with elements of gospel and soul. A former Associate Conductor of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra—where he curated its inaugural Gospel Fest and led its first international European tour—Rush has collaborated with major orchestras worldwide, partnered with renowned artists like Jon Batiste and A.R. Rahman, and remains a passionate champion of both historical and contemporary Black composers. He holds degrees from The Ohio State University and the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University.

Standing at the forefront of contemporary inspirational music as a multiple #1 Billboard and Stellar Award-nominated artist, Dr. Nia Allen is celebrated for chart-topping hits like "Wait," "I'm In Love," and "Lord I Love You." A Berklee College of Music alumna with a Doctorate of Ministry, she combines musical excellence with deep spiritual conviction, having served as a worship leader for high-profile national conferences and collaborated with icons such as Mariah Carey, Fred Hammond, and Tori Kelly. Originally from Columbus, and a graduate of Northland Highschool, but now based in Dallas, Texas, where she serves as a full-time worship director, author, and speaker, Dr. Allen brings an authentic, soul-stirring ministry of praise to the stage.

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