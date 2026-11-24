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Columbus Jazz will kick off the holiday season with Home for the Holidays Dec. 3-6. Led by Bandleader Byron Stripling, the orchestra will bring holiday favorites to the Southern Theatre stage for four performances. Bobby Floyd, Columbus Jazz’s Organ and Piano player, will also lead a special feature set from A Charlie Brown Christmas, bringing the music of Vince Guaraldi to life.

Each concert will feature timeless holiday classics and festive favorites, as well as an audience sing-along. Home for the Holidays is family-friendly, and Santa Claus will stop by each performance for photos and holiday cheer.

“Bringing together the incredible musicianship of our orchestra and Byron Stripling’s dynamic energy makes for a truly special holiday celebration,” said Katy Coy, Columbus Jazz’s CEO. “It’s an opportunity for people of all ages to come together, enjoy great music and celebrate the warmth of the season.”

Home for the Holidays:

Thursday, December 3, 2026 | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 4, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. (immediately following the performance, there will be a talkback with Byron Stripling and other guests)

Saturday, December 5, 2026 | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 6, 2026 | 3:00 p.m. (opening act by students from the Columbus Youth Jazz Program will begin at 2 p.m.)

Tickets for Home for the Holidays range from $47.59-$107.67 and are available online or at the CAPA Ticket Center, 39 E. State St. To purchase tickets by phone, please call 614-469-0939.

The race is on for the Columbus Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 1776 Abbey Theater of Dublin 16% 2 1776 Silver Scene Players 15% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 8% 4 THE MUSIC MAN Weathervane Playhouse 6% 5 ANASTASIA Westerville Civic Theatre 6% Best Play 1 THE WITCH OF NOVEMBER Abbey Theatre of Dublin 19% 2 AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY eMBer Women's Theatre 9% 3 THE VELOCITY OF AUTUMN Abbey Theater of Dublin 9% 4 TO DIE FOR Weathervane Playhouse 7% 5 DOG SEES GOD Worthington Community Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Abbey Theatre of Dublin 23% 2 Silver Scene Players 12% 3 Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center 9% 4 The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 8% 5 Westerville Civic Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Collura - 1776 Abbey Theater of Dublin 12% 2 Chris Cannizzaro - 1776 Silver Scene Players 9% 3 Abigail Del Riesgo - RIDE THE CYCLONE The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 6% 4 Troy Brooks - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET The Room Upstairs Theatre Company 5% 5 Nora West - ANNIE Butterfly Guild 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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