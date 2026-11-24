"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Columbus Jazz Will Perform Holiday Concerts
Columbus Jazz will stage the three-day holiday program at the Southern Theatre, with a special feature set from A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS.
Columbus Jazz will kick off the holiday season with Home for the Holidays Dec. 3-6. Led by Bandleader Byron Stripling, the orchestra will bring holiday favorites to the Southern Theatre stage for four performances. Bobby Floyd, Columbus Jazz’s Organ and Piano player, will also lead a special feature set from A Charlie Brown Christmas, bringing the music of Vince Guaraldi to life.
Each concert will feature timeless holiday classics and festive favorites, as well as an audience sing-along. Home for the Holidays is family-friendly, and Santa Claus will stop by each performance for photos and holiday cheer.
“Bringing together the incredible musicianship of our orchestra and Byron Stripling’s dynamic energy makes for a truly special holiday celebration,” said Katy Coy, Columbus Jazz’s CEO. “It’s an opportunity for people of all ages to come together, enjoy great music and celebrate the warmth of the season.”
Home for the Holidays:
Thursday, December 3, 2026 | 7:00 p.m.
Friday, December 4, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. (immediately following the performance, there will be a talkback with Byron Stripling and other guests)
Saturday, December 5, 2026 | 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 6, 2026 | 3:00 p.m. (opening act by students from the Columbus Youth Jazz Program will begin at 2 p.m.)
Tickets for Home for the Holidays range from $47.59-$107.67 and are available online or at the CAPA Ticket Center, 39 E. State St. To purchase tickets by phone, please call 614-469-0939.
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