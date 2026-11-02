BalletMet's THE NUTCRACKER Returns to Ohio Theatre This December

NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

BalletMet's The Nutcracker will return to the historic Ohio Theatre from Dec. 10 to 27. The production will have 22 performances, including two My First Nutcracker iterations, and feature more than 200 Academy students and trainees alongside the professional company and BalletMet 2.

'The Nutcracker has been part of Central Ohio's holiday season for nearly five decades, and it's a joy to continue sharing this tradition with our audiences,' said BalletMet Artistic Director Remi Wörtmeyer. 'Whether it's a family's first time seeing the ballet or a tradition they return to every year, we're excited to bring people together through this timeless holiday experience.'

With nearly 300 costumes and 300 lbs of fake snow, BalletMet will bring the land of sugarplum fairies to life with more than 200 dancers and 100 hours of rehearsal time. Guided by Tchaikovsky's iconic score and Gerard Charles's choreography, the two will weave together fantasy, adventure and the spirit of the holiday season as the ballet follows Clara, the Nutcracker Prince and their unforgettable journey.

The Nutcracker pre-show experience will feature local choirs performing songs in the lobby before every show, setting the holiday tone. The upstairs Patron Lounge will be transformed into the Land of the Sweets where families can enjoy craft and activity stations for kids, along with multiple photo opportunities. Guests should come early for pictures with BalletMet's Nutcracker mascot in front of the theatre before the show. In addition, Nutcracker merchandise and mementos will be available for purchase.

In addition to the standard performances, BalletMet will offer two shortened performances of the production, My First Nutcracker, on Dec. 22 and 23 at 11 a.m. The performance is designed for the youngest fans and anyone who may prefer a shorter, less crowded and more casual environment. The performance is one hour in length with reduced noise, character introductions and calming areas.

DEC. 10 TO 27, 2026 | OHIO THEATRE

Thursday, 12/10 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, 12/11 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 12/12 – noon and 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, 12/13 – noon and 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, 12/15 – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 12/16 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, 12/17 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, 12/18 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 12/19 – 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, 12/20 – noon and 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, 12/22 – 11:00 a.m. (My First Nutcracker/sensory-friendly environment) and 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 12/23 – 11:00 a.m. (My First Nutcracker/sensory-friendly environment) and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, 12/24 – noon

Saturday, 12/26 – 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, 12/27 – noon

BalletMet believes that ticket prices should never get in the way of experiencing great art. The Pay What You Want (PWYW) program allows the community to see performances at a price they choose.

The Nutcracker PWYW nights are:

Thursday, December 10 – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 15 – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 16 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 17 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 26 – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 26 – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 27 – noon

Ticket prices range from $45.25 to $118.75 and can be purchased online at balletmet.org and at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.). To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 229-4848.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming