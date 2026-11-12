My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL to Be Staged in Marysville by Avalon Productions and Singsations
The production features Randy Benge as Ebenezer Scrooge and Warren Francis as Bob Cratchit, with double-cast young performers as Tiny Tim.
Avalon Productions, Singsations, and the Avalon Arts Academy will present A Christmas Carol: The Musical, a Broadway adaptation of Charles Dickens' timeless Christmas classic!
This festive production brings one of the most cherished holiday stories to life on stage, combining the heartwarming message of Christmas with the magic of musical theater. Audiences will follow the familiar journey of Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly businessman whose Christmas Eve is transformed by visits from three mysterious spirits. Through their visits, Scrooge discovers the importance of kindness, generosity, family, and the true meaning of Christmas.
Leading the cast are Randy Benge as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, and Warren Francis as his lowly assistant, Bob Cratchit with Elian Chambers and Lance Rigano double cast as Tiny Tim. Scrooge's nighttime visitors will be portrayed by Tom Smith as his late business partner, Jacob Marley; Kenzi Jackson & Lucy Cunningham as the ethereal Ghost of Christmas Past; Donald Groves, Emily Moore, and Marshall Potts as the joyful Ghost of Christmas Present; and Teddy Wilson & Tobin Ford as the ominous Ghost of Christmas Future.
This production is blessed with a large cast of children. In order to feature as many talented kids as possible, they have been double-cast. Each cast of young performers will be sharing roles throughout the weekend. Each cast will have the opportunity to bring their own energy and talent to this exciting production.
With its timeless message and holiday spirit, A Christmas Carol: The Musical is a wonderful opportunity to gather family and friends and enjoy a little Christmas magic together!
Avalon Productions and Singsations invite the community to join them for this special holiday presentation at Veteran's Memorial Auditorium in Marysville, Ohio. Whether it's a family tradition or your first time experiencing this classic story on stage, this production promises to be a festive addition to the Christmas season.
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