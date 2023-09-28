Melissa Kelley Brings HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? to The Avalon Theatre,

Melissa Kelley explores who we are, who we want to be, and how we get there from here through an evening of song and story as a part of the IMPACT Speakers Series at the Avalon Theatre.

Performed by: Melissa Kelley Originally Directed by: Ryan Scarlata Original Vocal Music Director: Laura Portune Cordell Accompanist for 10/20/23: Lucy Hoy Performed at: The Avalon Theatre.

Tickets are $15, available in advance online via Click Here. Capacity is limited.