Melissa Kelley Brings HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? to The Avalon Theatre,

The performance is on Friday, October 20th, 2023.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Melissa Kelley explores who we are, who we want to be, and how we get there from here through an evening of song and story as a part of the IMPACT Speakers Series at the Avalon Theatre.

Performed by: Melissa Kelley Originally Directed by: Ryan Scarlata Original Vocal Music Director: Laura Portune Cordell Accompanist for 10/20/23: Lucy Hoy Performed at: The Avalon Theatre.

Tickets are $15, available in advance online via Click Here. Capacity is limited.




