Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; CLEVELAND PLAY HOUSE Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Cleveland:

Best Ensemble

INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019 23%

RAGTIME - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater - 2019 16%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Heights Youth Theatre - 2020 6%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 18%

Near west Theater 14%

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 10%

Costume Design of the Decade

Terri Pieritz - INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019 36%

Jen Ryan - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Garfield Players - 2013 15%

Bryan Smith - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2011 13%

Dancer Of The Decade

JEN JUSTICE - A CHORUS LINE - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2014 29%

Alexis Nelan - NEWSIES - Near West Theatre - 2018 21%

Nate Summers - MAMMA MIA! - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2019 17%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Maria DiDonato - INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019 23%

Tim Anderson - RAGTIME - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater - 2019 18%

Eugene Sumlin - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Heights Youth Theatre - 2020 12%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Holly Holsinger - EMOTIONAL CREATURE - Cleveland State University - 2018 13%

Lou Petrucci - THE 39 STEPS - Cassidy Theatre - 2020 12%

Melanie YC Pepe - Alias Grace - Weathervane Playhouse - 2020 11%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Cleveland Playhouse 15%

Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 14%

Cleveland State University 11%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Edmond Wolf - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2017 33%

Scott Sutton - JEKYLL & HYDE - Players Guild Theatre - 2015 20%

Todd O. Wren - THE DEVIL'S MUSIC-- THE LIFE AND BLUES OF Bessie Smith - Cleveland Play House - 2013 17%

Performer Of The Decade

Alex Craig - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Lorain County Community College - 2019 13%

Ryan Bergeron - RAGTIME - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater - 2019 9%

Jonathan Gruich - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Players Guild - 2019 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019 26%

RAGTIME - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater - 2019 12%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2011 7%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

Alias Grace - Weathervane Playhouse - 2020 12%

EMOTIONAL CREATURE - Cleveland State University - 2018 12%

AVOW - TWIN MASKS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER - 2018 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Russ Borski - INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019 41%

Daniel Hunsicker - BLITHE SPIRIT - Western reserve playhouse - 2020 12%

Edmond Wolf - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2011 12%

Sound Design of the Decade

Aaron Needham - SHADOW OF THE RUN CHAPTER 1: WANDERLUST - Shadow of the Run LLC - 2019 0

Edmond Wolf - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2011 0

James C. Swonger - THE DEVIL'S MUSIC-- THE LIFE AND BLUES OF Bessie Smith - Cleveland Play House - 2013 0

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Cleveland Play House 30%

Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 15%

Near West Theatre 12%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Heights Youth Theatre 45%

TWIN MASKS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER 28%

Mercury Youth Company 22%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

THE SECRET LIFE OF GIRLS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater - 2020 51%

FREEDOM ON JUNETEENTH - Karamu House - 2020 21%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cleveland Shakespeare Festival - 2020 11%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Alex Koler - INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019 30%

Trinidad snider - MAMMA MIA! - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2019 21%

Claudia Cromly - INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019 11%

