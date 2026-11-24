NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up











Young performers playing the orphans in ANNIE at Cleveland Play House talk about the show, its songs and their onstage roles in a set of interview clips from the production. The cast members speak about what drew them to the musical and what the orphanage scenes involve behind the scenes.

In the first video, one performer says she saw the 1982 movie and has now been in the show four times. Another says she was preparing for her first musical audition and watched the movie every day beforehand. "I just like couldn't stop singing Hard Knock Life," she says. A third recalls that when she was younger, she was mainly excited to see the dog.

The Cleveland Play House production of ANNIE, with a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin, is directed and choreographed by Patrick McCollum. It runs November 28 through December 27, 2026, as reported in earlier BroadwayWorld coverage.

Lennon Rosier plays the title role and Paul Oakley Stovall plays Daddy Warbucks, and the two appeared on WJW FOX 8 to perform "Maybe" ahead of the run at the Allen Theatre, as covered in a previous video story.

The race is on for the Cleveland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT Rubber City Theatre 10% 2 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Cassidy Theatre 10% 3 DISASTER! Aurora Community Theatre 8% 4 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Broadview Heights Spotlights 7% 5 GREASE Porthouse Theatre 6% Best Play 1 LEND ME A TENOR Independence Community Theater 12% 2 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS convergence-continuum 12% 3 I HATE HAMLET Aurora Community Theatre 10% 4 POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE Broadview Heights Spotlights 8% 5 WITHOUT A CLUE Olde Towne Hall Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Aurora Community Theatre 11% 2 Cassidy Theatre 10% 3 Rubber City Theatre 9% 4 Porthouse Theatre 8% 5 Broadview Heights Spotlights 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lucia Lazzara-Goodrich - GREASE Porthouse Theatre 9% 2 Amanda Bryant - DISASTER! Aurora Community Theatre 7% 3 Dylan Haught - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Cassidy Theatre 7% 4 Anna Foltz - RENT Rubber City Theatre 6% 5 Kyla Burks - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Broadview Heights Spotlights 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming