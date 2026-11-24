"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Meet the Orphans of ANNIE at Cleveland Play House
The performers share memories of their first auditions, favorite moments in the show, and hopes for audiences.
Young performers playing the orphans in ANNIE at Cleveland Play House talk about the show, its songs and their onstage roles in a set of interview clips from the production. The cast members speak about what drew them to the musical and what the orphanage scenes involve behind the scenes.
In the first video, one performer says she saw the 1982 movie and has now been in the show four times. Another says she was preparing for her first musical audition and watched the movie every day beforehand. "I just like couldn't stop singing Hard Knock Life," she says. A third recalls that when she was younger, she was mainly excited to see the dog.
The Cleveland Play House production of ANNIE, with a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin, is directed and choreographed by Patrick McCollum. It runs November 28 through December 27, 2026, as reported in earlier BroadwayWorld coverage.
Lennon Rosier plays the title role and Paul Oakley Stovall plays Daddy Warbucks, and the two appeared on WJW FOX 8 to perform "Maybe" ahead of the run at the Allen Theatre, as covered in a previous video story.
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