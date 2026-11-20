"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Cleveland Play House's ANNIE Star Sings 'Maybe'
Lennon Rosier and Paul Oakley Stovall visited FOX 8 in Cleveland to preview the holiday production.
Lennon Rosier, who plays the title role in Cleveland Play House's production of ANNIE, performed "Maybe" live in the studio on WJW FOX 8 in a clip from the theatre's Thursday morning visit to the Cleveland station. Rosier appeared alongside Paul Oakley Stovall, who plays Daddy Warbucks, as part of the segment.
ANNIE features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin, and is based on "Little Orphan Annie" by permission of Tribune Content Agency, LLC. The musical follows a young orphan who takes on a world that underestimates her and changes the lives of those she meets, from a stray dog named Sandy to billionaire Oliver Warbucks. The score includes "Tomorrow," "Easy Street" and "It's the Hard-Knock Life."
The Cleveland Play House production plays the Allen Theatre at Playhouse Square from November 28 through December 27, 2026. Patrick McCollum directs and choreographs. Tickets are available by phone at 216-400-7000.
As previously reported, McCollum, who choreographed CPH's Freak the Mighty last spring, returns to direct and choreograph the holiday production. Cleveland Play House was founded in 1915 and describes itself as America's first professional regional theatre.
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