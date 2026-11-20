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Lennon Rosier, who plays the title role in Cleveland Play House's production of ANNIE, performed "Maybe" live in the studio on WJW FOX 8 in a clip from the theatre's Thursday morning visit to the Cleveland station. Rosier appeared alongside Paul Oakley Stovall, who plays Daddy Warbucks, as part of the segment.

ANNIE features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin, and is based on "Little Orphan Annie" by permission of Tribune Content Agency, LLC. The musical follows a young orphan who takes on a world that underestimates her and changes the lives of those she meets, from a stray dog named Sandy to billionaire Oliver Warbucks. The score includes "Tomorrow," "Easy Street" and "It's the Hard-Knock Life."

The Cleveland Play House production plays the Allen Theatre at Playhouse Square from November 28 through December 27, 2026. Patrick McCollum directs and choreographs. Tickets are available by phone at 216-400-7000.

As previously reported, McCollum, who choreographed CPH's Freak the Mighty last spring, returns to direct and choreograph the holiday production. Cleveland Play House was founded in 1915 and describes itself as America's first professional regional theatre.

The race is on for the Cleveland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT Rubber City Theatre 10% 2 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Cassidy Theatre 10% 3 DISASTER! Aurora Community Theatre 8% 4 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Broadview Heights Spotlights 7% 5 GREASE Porthouse Theatre 6% Best Play 1 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS convergence-continuum 13% 2 I HATE HAMLET Aurora Community Theatre 10% 3 LEND ME A TENOR Independence Community Theater 9% 4 POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE Broadview Heights Spotlights 9% 5 WITHOUT A CLUE Olde Towne Hall Theatre 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Aurora Community Theatre 11% 2 Cassidy Theatre 10% 3 Rubber City Theatre 9% 4 Porthouse Theatre 8% 5 Broadview Heights Spotlights 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lucia Lazzara-Goodrich - GREASE Porthouse Theatre 9% 2 Amanda Bryant - DISASTER! Aurora Community Theatre 7% 3 Dylan Haught - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Cassidy Theatre 7% 4 Anna Foltz - RENT Rubber City Theatre 6% 5 Kyla Burks - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Broadview Heights Spotlights 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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