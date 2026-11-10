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Tickets on Sale This Week for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Tour at Playhouse Square

Performances will run April 14 to May 9.

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Tickets on Sale This Week for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Tour at Playhouse Square

Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, will go on sale tomorrow, November 11, 2026, for its highly anticipated engagement at Playhouse Square in Cleveland April 14 – May 9, 2027, as part of the KeyBank Broadway Series. 

The current North American touring company is led by Isaiah Bailey in the title role of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’. He is joined by Jordan Lee Gilbert as ‘Christine Daaé’, Daniel Lopez as ‘Raoul’, Midori Marsh as ‘Carlotta Giudicelli’, William Thomas Evans as ‘Monsieur Firmin’, Carrington Vilmont as ‘Monsieur André’, Rema Webb as ‘Madame Giry’, Christopher Bozeka as ‘Ubaldo Piangi’, Melo Ludwig as ‘Meg Giry’, and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as ‘Christine Daaé, at certain performances.

Since 1986, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has become a global phenomenon, with productions playing to 160 million people in 229 cities, 54 territories and in 23 languages. Lloyd Webber’s celebrated romantic and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the iconic title song.

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the haunting story of Christine Daaé, a young soprano whose extraordinary voice enchants a mysterious masked figure known as The Phantom. A brilliant yet tormented musical genius, The Phantom dwells in the depths of the Paris Opera House, casting fear over all who inhabit it.

Drawn to Christine’s sensational talent, The Phantom becomes her mentor, believing she alone can truly bring his music to life, and as he guides her from the shadows, he falls deeply and dangerously in love. When Christine is reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Raoul, now the young patron of the Opera House, she has to wrestle with the unpredictable nature of a powerful love triangle. The Phantom’s obsession with his new star sets off a dramatic turn of events where devotion, jealousy and passions collide.

Buy Tickets to The Phantom of the Opera

More on this show: Video: First Look at THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA · 5/28/2026


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