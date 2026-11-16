"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE NUTCRACKER BALLET to Run at Beck Center for the Arts
The production adds new characters, including Drosselmeier's assistant Kip, and a Tiramisu dessert to the Land of Sweets.
Beck Center will present The Nutcracker Ballet, running December 4 through December 13, 2026. It brings to life the enchanting story of Clara and her journey to the Land of Sweets. This classic ballet welcomes all ages and honor the rich legacy of dance at Beck Center.
This year’s production showcases a talented ensemble of more than 80 performers, ages seven to over 70. Members of Beck’s Dance Workshop bring to life Drosselmeier’s magical dolls, the swirling Waltz of the Snowflakes, and the colorful dreamland of Sweets. Dancing desserts will spring from a life-size gingerbread house. Beck Center dancers, like all dancers, love to experience dancing The Nutcracker Ballet.
Associate Director of Dance Education, and choreographer of The Nutcracker Ballet said, “I’m so excited that we’re bringing The Nutcracker Ballet to the stage again! We are introducing several new characters, including Drosselmeier’s assistant Kip, who magically reappears as the Nutcracker. We’re also adding a new dessert (Tiramisu!) to the Land of Sweets. Beck Center faculty members Judi Bar, Molly Cohen, Alexandra Smith, and Workshop Co-Director Melaina McConnell have been instrumental in the success of this ballet, sharing their choreography, rehearsal expertise, and artistic vision to help me bring the production to life.”
Public performances will be held in Beck Center for the Arts’ Music and Creative Arts Therapies Building (MCAT) in the Recital Hall on the Oatey Stage. Opening night is Friday, December 4, 2026 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, December 5 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., Sunday, December 6 at 2:00 p.m., with the next weekend of performances Friday, December 11 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. for Sensory Welcoming Performances, Saturday, December 12 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 13, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Each performance runs approximately one hour without intermission, serving a delightful dose of holiday magic for families and audiences of all ages. Tickets have already sold out, but for ticketing questions please contact 216-521-2540 or visit beckcenter.org.
Please note Sensory Welcoming performances will take place on Friday, December 11, 2026 at 9:30 am and 11:00 am. To reserve specially priced tickets to the Sensory Welcoming performances please email Kelsey Heichel at kheichel@beckcenter.org.
While at Beck Center, guests are invited to experience the Broadway musical, How to Dance in Ohio, running from December 4, 2026 through January 3, 2027. For more information and tickets, please visit https://beckcenter.org/theater/how-to-dance-in-ohio.
Also in the main building, visit Art Treasures, a display of visual and wearable art created by local artists. For more information, please visit https://beckcenter.org/theater/event-categories/exhibitions.
Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. For more information visit beckcenter.org, or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540.
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