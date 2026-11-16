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Beck Center will present The Nutcracker Ballet, running December 4 through December 13, 2026. It brings to life the enchanting story of Clara and her journey to the Land of Sweets. This classic ballet welcomes all ages and honor the rich legacy of dance at Beck Center.

This year’s production showcases a talented ensemble of more than 80 performers, ages seven to over 70. Members of Beck’s Dance Workshop bring to life Drosselmeier’s magical dolls, the swirling Waltz of the Snowflakes, and the colorful dreamland of Sweets. Dancing desserts will spring from a life-size gingerbread house. Beck Center dancers, like all dancers, love to experience dancing The Nutcracker Ballet.

Associate Director of Dance Education, and choreographer of The Nutcracker Ballet said, “I’m so excited that we’re bringing The Nutcracker Ballet to the stage again! We are introducing several new characters, including Drosselmeier’s assistant Kip, who magically reappears as the Nutcracker. We’re also adding a new dessert (Tiramisu!) to the Land of Sweets. Beck Center faculty members Judi Bar, Molly Cohen, Alexandra Smith, and Workshop Co-Director Melaina McConnell have been instrumental in the success of this ballet, sharing their choreography, rehearsal expertise, and artistic vision to help me bring the production to life.”

Public performances will be held in Beck Center for the Arts’ Music and Creative Arts Therapies Building (MCAT) in the Recital Hall on the Oatey Stage. Opening night is Friday, December 4, 2026 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, December 5 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., Sunday, December 6 at 2:00 p.m., with the next weekend of performances Friday, December 11 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. for Sensory Welcoming Performances, Saturday, December 12 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 13, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Each performance runs approximately one hour without intermission, serving a delightful dose of holiday magic for families and audiences of all ages. Tickets have already sold out, but for ticketing questions please contact 216-521-2540 or visit beckcenter.org.

Please note Sensory Welcoming performances will take place on Friday, December 11, 2026 at 9:30 am and 11:00 am. To reserve specially priced tickets to the Sensory Welcoming performances please email Kelsey Heichel at kheichel@beckcenter.org.

While at Beck Center, guests are invited to experience the Broadway musical, How to Dance in Ohio, running from December 4, 2026 through January 3, 2027. For more information and tickets, please visit https://beckcenter.org/theater/how-to-dance-in-ohio.

Also in the main building, visit Art Treasures, a display of visual and wearable art created by local artists. For more information, please visit https://beckcenter.org/theater/event-categories/exhibitions.

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. For more information visit beckcenter.org, or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540.

The race is on for the Cleveland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT Rubber City Theatre 10% 2 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Cassidy Theatre 10% 3 DISASTER! Aurora Community Theatre 8% 4 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Broadview Heights Spotlights 7% 5 GREASE Porthouse Theatre 6% Best Play 1 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS convergence-continuum 13% 2 I HATE HAMLET Aurora Community Theatre 10% 3 LEND ME A TENOR Independence Community Theater 9% 4 WITHOUT A CLUE Olde Towne Hall Theatre 8% 5 POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE Broadview Heights Spotlights 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Aurora Community Theatre 11% 2 Cassidy Theatre 10% 3 Rubber City Theatre 9% 4 Porthouse Theatre 8% 5 Weathervane Playhouse 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lucia Lazzara-Goodrich - GREASE Porthouse Theatre 9% 2 Dylan Haught - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Cassidy Theatre 7% 3 Amanda Bryant - DISASTER! Aurora Community Theatre 7% 4 Anna Foltz - RENT Rubber City Theatre 6% 5 Chelsea Kacinari - BUBBLE BOY Blank Canvas Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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