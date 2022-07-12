Synetic Theater Announces 2022â€“23 Season

Synetic Theater, the acclaimed center for American Physical Theater, today announced its 2022-2023 season, titled Stranger in a Strange Land. The season features four main stage productions, including the world premiere of the H.G. Wells' War of the Worlds, and the return of the Synetic classic Host and Guest. Tickets for all main stage productions are on sale now at www.synetictheater.org.

"Synetic is thrilled to share the 2022-2023 season, which explores 'otherness' and our relationships to those who are different," remarked Synetic's co-founder and Artistic Director Paata Tsikurishvili. "When I first came to this country as a refugee, I did not speak the language; it was disorienting but also magical. No matter where you come from, we all know what it's like to feel different or to fear that which we do not understand. But we also know that feeling of awe and wonder that comes from discovering something new and different. This season captures the incredible breadth and complexity of those feelings in a way that is both timeless and timely."

The ultimate story of otherness, War of the Worlds will enter the Synetic canon in 2023 with a world-premiere production helmed by Paata Tsikurshvili. H.G. Wells' science fiction story shocked late-19th century readers with its otherworldly depiction of extraterrestrials invading Earth, and has since inspired countless re-envisionings, including Orson Welles' sensational radio broadcast in 1938 and Steven Spielberg's film of the same name. In this latest iteration, War of the Worlds leaps off the page and onto the stage through wordless Physical Theater style and its signature immersive, multimedia production design.

The 2022-2023 season also features the 20th anniversary of Host and Guest, in the only North American production of this iconic Georgian folk poem. Originally staged in the immediate aftermath of September 11, Host and Guest tells a tale of a family that takes in a stranger, only to find he is a member of an enemy clan. The ensuing drama encapsulates the conflict and strife that so often define cultural clashes in a production that the New York Times has called "beautifully choreographed...gory and breathtakingly sad," and the Washington Post hailed as "spellbinding."