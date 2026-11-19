"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Spotlight: Disney’s Frozen Opens Saturday in Mansfield at Renaissance Performing Arts Association
Your winter day trip to Arendelle starts here
Disney's Frozen opens this Saturday, November 21, at the Renaissance Performing Arts Association in Mansfield, with just five performances through November 29. Tickets start at $20, or $70 for a family of four. Get Tickets
Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical is coming live to the stage in Mansfield, Ohio, bringing the story of sisterhood, courage, and the love that can thaw a frozen heart to the historic Renaissance Theatre. The show features the beloved songs audiences know, plus an expanded Broadway score. Fans can hear "Let It Go," "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?," and "For the First Time in Forever," along with new songs written especially for Broadway.
The production runs for five performances only: Opening Weekend on Saturday, November 21 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, November 22 at 2:30 PM, and Thanksgiving Weekend on Friday, November 27 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, November 28 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, November 29 at 2:30 PM. Tickets are available through the Renaissance Performing Arts box office.
The show stars Nikki Stitak as Elsa and McKenna Stoffer as Anna, with Matthew Meade as Olaf, Zakari Ramos as Kristoff, Jacob Poiner as Hans, and Kaleb Pickett as Sven. The cast also includes Landin Fisher, Nykera Gardner, Alvan Bolling II, Emily Bare, Bobbie Bell, Ricky Sciavicco, Estel Bramlage, Evelyn Brumagin, and a cast of more than 25. Michael Thomas directs. Disney's Frozen is part of the Park National Bank Broadway Series, sponsored by Kleshinski, Morrison & Morris, LLP.
The Renaissance Theatre sits at 138 Park Avenue West in downtown Mansfield, right off I-71, making it an easy winter day trip from Columbus or Cleveland. Guests can make an evening of it with dinner downtown before the show.
Bring the whole crew: Family Night offers four seats for $70, with popcorn and water included for the whole family. Date Night adds two seats plus wine and sweet treats for just $10 more. On Sunday, November 22, families can also meet a real reindeer, open to the public before the 2:30 PM matinee. The reindeer arrives at 1:00 PM.
Don't let it go by. Five performances only, November 21 to 29. Get Tickets
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