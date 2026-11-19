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Disney's Frozen opens this Saturday, November 21, at the Renaissance Performing Arts Association in Mansfield, with just five performances through November 29. Tickets start at $20, or $70 for a family of four. Get Tickets

Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical is coming live to the stage in Mansfield, Ohio, bringing the story of sisterhood, courage, and the love that can thaw a frozen heart to the historic Renaissance Theatre. The show features the beloved songs audiences know, plus an expanded Broadway score. Fans can hear "Let It Go," "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?," and "For the First Time in Forever," along with new songs written especially for Broadway.

The production runs for five performances only: Opening Weekend on Saturday, November 21 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, November 22 at 2:30 PM, and Thanksgiving Weekend on Friday, November 27 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, November 28 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, November 29 at 2:30 PM. Tickets are available through the Renaissance Performing Arts box office.

The show stars Nikki Stitak as Elsa and McKenna Stoffer as Anna, with Matthew Meade as Olaf, Zakari Ramos as Kristoff, Jacob Poiner as Hans, and Kaleb Pickett as Sven. The cast also includes Landin Fisher, Nykera Gardner, Alvan Bolling II, Emily Bare, Bobbie Bell, Ricky Sciavicco, Estel Bramlage, Evelyn Brumagin, and a cast of more than 25. Michael Thomas directs. Disney's Frozen is part of the Park National Bank Broadway Series, sponsored by Kleshinski, Morrison & Morris, LLP.

The Renaissance Theatre sits at 138 Park Avenue West in downtown Mansfield, right off I-71, making it an easy winter day trip from Columbus or Cleveland. Guests can make an evening of it with dinner downtown before the show.

Bring the whole crew: Family Night offers four seats for $70, with popcorn and water included for the whole family. Date Night adds two seats plus wine and sweet treats for just $10 more. On Sunday, November 22, families can also meet a real reindeer, open to the public before the 2:30 PM matinee. The reindeer arrives at 1:00 PM.

Don't let it go by. Five performances only, November 21 to 29. Get Tickets

The race is on for the Cleveland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT Rubber City Theatre 10% 2 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Cassidy Theatre 10% 3 DISASTER! Aurora Community Theatre 8% 4 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Broadview Heights Spotlights 8% 5 GREASE Porthouse Theatre 6% Best Play 1 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS convergence-continuum 13% 2 I HATE HAMLET Aurora Community Theatre 10% 3 POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE Broadview Heights Spotlights 9% 4 LEND ME A TENOR Independence Community Theater 9% 5 WITHOUT A CLUE Olde Towne Hall Theatre 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Aurora Community Theatre 11% 2 Cassidy Theatre 10% 3 Rubber City Theatre 9% 4 Porthouse Theatre 8% 5 Broadview Heights Spotlights 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lucia Lazzara-Goodrich - GREASE Porthouse Theatre 9% 2 Dylan Haught - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Cassidy Theatre 7% 3 Amanda Bryant - DISASTER! Aurora Community Theatre 7% 4 Anna Foltz - RENT Rubber City Theatre 6% 5 Kyla Burks - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Broadview Heights Spotlights 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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