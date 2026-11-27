Special: The Gift of the Magi at Theatre in the Circle in Cleveland
Theatre in the Circle | December 3 – 6, 2026
The Gift of the Magi at Theatre in the Circle
Dates: December 3 – 6, 2026
Venue: Theatre in the Circle · Cleveland, OH · 1890 E 107th St, Cleveland, OH 44106 44106
Type: Musical | Tickets: Residents: $20; Nonresidents: $25 | Box office: (440) 247-1359
Step into a warm, old-fashioned New York Christmas with The Gift of the Magi, Peter Ekstrom’s tender musical adaptation of O. Henry’s beloved holiday story. On Christmas Eve 1905, young newlyweds Jim and Della long to give one another the perfect gift—leading each to make a remarkable sacrifice that reveals the true meaning of love, generosity, and the season. With heartfelt music, gentle humor, and a timeless surprise, this intimate musical is a moving holiday treat for audiences of all ages.
Age recommendation:
Family show
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Disney's Frozen
Renaissance Theatre (11/21-11/29)
|
A Christmas Carol: The Musical
Ohio Star Theater (11/18-12/15) PHOTOS
|
A SHERLOCK CAROL
Dobama Theatre (12/03-1/03)
|
How to Dance in Ohio
Beck Center for the Arts - Senney Theater (12/03-1/03)
|
Honk!
Near West Theatre (2/12-2/28)
|
Les Misérables
Great Lakes Theater (3/12-4/04)
|
Urinetown
Beck Center for the Arts (4/30-5/09)
|
Radium Girls
Beck Center for the Arts (2/26-3/07)
|
The Importance of Being Earnest
Great Lakes Theater (4/23-5/09)
|
The Gift of the Magi
Theatre in the Circle (12/03-12/06) VIDEOS