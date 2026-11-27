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The Gift of the Magi at Theatre in the Circle

Dates: December 3 – 6, 2026

Venue: Theatre in the Circle · Cleveland, OH · 1890 E 107th St, Cleveland, OH 44106 44106

Type: Musical | Tickets: Residents: $20; Nonresidents: $25 | Box office: (440) 247-1359

Step into a warm, old-fashioned New York Christmas with The Gift of the Magi, Peter Ekstrom’s tender musical adaptation of O. Henry’s beloved holiday story. On Christmas Eve 1905, young newlyweds Jim and Della long to give one another the perfect gift—leading each to make a remarkable sacrifice that reveals the true meaning of love, generosity, and the season. With heartfelt music, gentle humor, and a timeless surprise, this intimate musical is a moving holiday treat for audiences of all ages.

Age recommendation:

Family show

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