Review: THE MINUTES at Black Swamp Players

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Call to Order

This BroadwayWorld correspondent would hereby like to call to order her review of The Minutes, presented at the 115 Oak St. Theatre. It is a thought-provoking piece of art that will leave you thinking long after you've left the comfort of your theatre seat. It is a well-directed production filled with tremendous ensemble work. Not one piece of business, old or new, is out of place.

Meeting Notes: Reviewing The Minutes by Tracy Letts

Dates: November 6–15, 2026 Times: 7:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Location: Black Swamp Players, 115 Oak St., Bowling Green, OH 43402 In Attendance: Cast, crew, and audience members

Recognition

I would like to recognize that we are coming out of a season of political fatigue. This voting season, one can probably feel they need more politics in their life about as much as they need another candidate's mailer. Not to worry, this show doesn't deal with data centers or schools turning kids a different gender. Instead, I would like to recognize this dark comedy as an exploration of human nature, how we connect with others, and the importance of accepting the truths about our heritage.

Discussion Items

First on the docket: the script. Mr. Letts has given us a profound piece of theatre. The story takes place during a city council meeting in the fictitious town of Big Cherry. In the beginning, it has you giggling at silly small-town issues, but quickly turns into a situation where you realize you shouldn't be laughing. It leaves you sitting alongside the cast, shaken by what has transpired. Small-town quirkiness and long-held secrets build into a crashing crescendo, making this a memorable theatrical experience.

The direction of this production is well-guided. Mr. Capucini's steady hand ensures that each character is well-defined while maintaining the consistent pace the script requires. In an intimate setting, the blocking never feels stagnant. The choice to make the audience participants in the meeting only strengthens the message delivered at the end.

The ensemble works well together, but several city council members deserve special recognition. Thom Sinn (Mayor Superba), Ben Lumbrezer (Mr. Assalone), and Heath Diehl (Mr. Hanratty) remain a powerful trio throughout the evening. They leave no doubt about who holds the power in town. Trevor Katz, as Mr. Peel, plays a terrific everyman who simply wants to do the right thing. He maintains a consistent fight for the truth throughout the evening.

Adjournment

For the greater good, it would be in the best interest of all citizens to participate in this city council meeting, which has one more weekend remaining. Be sure to check in on your own city's real council meetings soon as well.

Next Meeting: TBD.

A scene from The Minutes by Tracy Letts presented by The Black Swamp Players

Thomas Sinn as Mayor Superba in The Minutes

Trevor Kaz as Mr. Peel and David Lehrer as Mr. Blake in The Minutes



A scene from The Minutes at The Black Swamp Players





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