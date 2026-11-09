My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Toledo Repertoire Theatre
The production run from November 6th through 15th, 2026
The Toledo Repertoire Theatre brings back classic thrills and suspense with Dial M for Murder, a production that will leave audiences both entertained and intellectually satisfied. With a smart script, strong direction, and steady performances, this production is a sure hit for those who enjoy a good murder mystery.
The story revolves around Tony Wendice, a tennis pro who plots to murder his wife, Margot, for her money. When things go awry, he quickly shifts gears, framing his wife while attempting to outsmart the police. Originally written for the stage by Frederick Knott, the play is perhaps best known for its 1954 film adaptation directed by Alfred Hitchcock. This updated adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher stays true to the genre while offering some fresh perspectives on the story.
I really enjoyed this new adaptation. The script is strong, and I appreciated the mental workout of watching the story unfold. Throughout the play, each character's movements and decisions are clever and interesting. What I enjoyed most was the gender change of one of the characters. Adding a lesbian storyline raises the stakes in an already intense thriller and brings another interesting perspective to the story.
As an ensemble, the cast works well together. Garrett Monasmith gives an admirable performance as Tony Wendice, maintaining a cool and steady presence throughout the evening. He delivers a performance that makes you believe Tony knows exactly how to formulate a plot while handling unexpected missteps with ease.
Paul Brown, as Lesgate, handles his challenging scenes with great care. Leigh Yenrick is well cast as Margot, carrying herself with grace while tackling the more difficult scenes with strength. Emily Waters brings the gumption needed for the role of Maxine. Yenrick and Waters mesh well in their scenes together, adding sensuality to their relationship without overdoing it.
Cindy Bilby works quite well as Inspector Hubbard, demonstrating a strong understanding of the character. Making the inspector a woman further heightens the female perspective within the story, something I particularly appreciated.
If you love a great murder mystery, this production is for you. It's a suspenseful thriller that delivers. If you have the time, come sleuthing with the Rep next weekend!
Dial M for Murder
Toledo Repertoire Theatre
November 6–15, 2026
ToledoRep.org
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