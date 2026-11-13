My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Previews: LES MISERABLES at Perrysburg Arts Center
Playing November 19-22, 2026
Perrysburg Musical Theatre presents the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical Les Misérables, November 19–22, 2026, at the Perrysburg Arts Center.
In this tale of love and resilience, lives collide in 19th-century France as recently paroled Jean Valjean searches for redemption while revolution continues to simmer around him.
The production is directed by Julie Bermudez, with music direction by Abby Baker, choreography by Nicole Spadafore, and assistant direction and stage management by Kris Parker.
When asked what prompted her to choose the show, director Julie Bermudez shared, “We were thrilled to see the rights released after being in the MTI ‘vault’ for over a decade. As soon as we realized they were available, we applied immediately. This show is so relevant and beloved by many—which became clear during auditions with over 130 participants—making it a great choice for PMT!”
When asked about the best aspect of the production process, Bermudez continued, “Hands down, the simple answer to this is our cast. They are simply incredible and support each other in every aspect of the show. I am so lucky to work with all 46 of them!
“If you love Les Misérables, you will fall in love with this talented cast. They will make you cry, laugh, and see the show in new ways, too.”
Details
Les Misérables
Presented by Perrysburg Musical Theatre
November 19–22, 2026
Perrysburg Arts Center
210 East South Boundary
Perrysburg, OH 43551
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