Previews: LES MISERABLES at Perrysburg Arts Center

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Perrysburg Musical Theatre presents the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical Les Misérables, November 19–22, 2026, at the Perrysburg Arts Center.

In this tale of love and resilience, lives collide in 19th-century France as recently paroled Jean Valjean searches for redemption while revolution continues to simmer around him.

Rehearsal photo of Brian Jones as Jean Valjean

Photo by Amber Wilkes

The production is directed by Julie Bermudez, with music direction by Abby Baker, choreography by Nicole Spadafore, and assistant direction and stage management by Kris Parker.

When asked what prompted her to choose the show, director Julie Bermudez shared, “We were thrilled to see the rights released after being in the MTI ‘vault’ for over a decade. As soon as we realized they were available, we applied immediately. This show is so relevant and beloved by many—which became clear during auditions with over 130 participants—making it a great choice for PMT!”

Rehearsal Photo of Jordan Benavente as Javert

Photo by Amber Wilkes

When asked about the best aspect of the production process, Bermudez continued, “Hands down, the simple answer to this is our cast. They are simply incredible and support each other in every aspect of the show. I am so lucky to work with all 46 of them!

“If you love Les Misérables, you will fall in love with this talented cast. They will make you cry, laugh, and see the show in new ways, too.”

Rehearsal Photo of the PMT Production of Les Miserables

Photo by Amber Wilkes

Details

Les Misérables

Presented by Perrysburg Musical Theatre

November 19–22, 2026

Perrysburg Arts Center

210 East South Boundary

Perrysburg, OH 43551

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