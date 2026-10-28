Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
LEFT FIELD Exhibition Opens at Beck Center for the Arts
The exhibition showcases Wilhelmy's paintings that examine how individuals occupy space together and the stories within public gatherings.
Beck Center for the Arts will present Left Field, featuring the work of Cleveland-born artist Inga Wilhelmy, on view now through April 23, 2027, in the MCAT Music Studio Gallery.
Left Field presents a collection of paintings exploring the unpredictable ways people occupy space together. Drawing on imagery of crowds and public gatherings, Wilhelmy examines the relationship between individual identity and collective experience. Her figures gather, overlap, and recede into one another, creating compositions where each person exists as both a distinct presence and part of something larger.
The work is rooted in the concept of sonder, the realization that each person has an inner world as vivid and complex as our own. Wilhelmy invites viewers to look beyond the anonymity of a crowd and consider the individual stories within it, reflecting on the brief and unrepeatable moments when separate lives intersect.
“Inga Wilhelmy’s paintings remind us that everyone we pass has a story of their own. Left Field invites us to slow down, notice the people around us, and see something special in the everyday moments we share. Her work encourages a sense of curiosity and connection that feels especially meaningful in a place where people gather to experience the arts.” shares Jamie Richey, Associate Director of Visual Arts.
Inga Wilhelmy is a painter born in Lakewood, Ohio, and currently based in Brooklyn, New York. Her work focuses on sonder and the small but meaningful interactions between strangers. She is fascinated by the moments when paths cross and people briefly share a space. Wilhelmy develops her work through drawing before translating her studies into paintings, using the crowd as a way to explore her own experiences as well as the stories of others.
The exhibition is free and open to the public for all ages.
For purchases, please see Customer Service in the main building. Contact Jrichey@beckcenter.org for further information.
To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org. Enroll in classes and lessons for all art forms today at beckcenter.org/education-programs.
Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered to qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.
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