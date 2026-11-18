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The Beck Center for the Arts will present the coming-of-age comedy How to Dance in Ohio December 4, 2026–January 3, 2027.

The theater has the distinction of being the first to produce this musical since it ended its Broadway run in 2024. The show made history as the first musical to cast autistic actors in leading roles.

Based on the HBO documentary, this musical follows a group of young autistic students and their families as they prepare for a spring formal dance in Columbus, Ohio.

I had the opportunity to speak with Artistic Director and director of this production, Scott Spence, about the project and the preparations involved in bringing this unique production to the stage.

How to Dance in Ohio Director Scott Spence

Photo Credit: Beck Center for the Arts

BroadwayWorld: How to Dance in Ohio. How exciting. I know Beck Center is known for its programs. How did this opportunity come about?

Scott Spence:I became aware of the show, oddly enough, on Thanksgiving Day, probably five years ago, when I saw this musical I'd never heard of featured on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. That's when I really became aware of it and started investigating it. It was just beginning its limited Broadway run.

I was intrigued by the performers who were not only portraying people on the autism spectrum but, as advertised, were themselves personally on the spectrum. I kind of kept my eye on it.

When it became available, we talked about it internally, and it really matched the mission of a lot of the other work Beck Center does. It just seemed to be a natural fit for us. We also knew we would probably be getting the show in one of its first incarnations around the country. Little did we know we would actually be the first professional production after the Broadway production.

A lot of people have reached out to us and are excited to see the next leg of the journey for this particular piece.

BroadwayWorld: What preparations were involved in making sure this production came together?

Scott Spence: Well, we wanted to be authentic. The authors do give subsequent productions permission to cast actors who are not on the autism spectrum if they're just not able to find performers who are, but I felt it was really important that the authenticity remain intact.

Being in Northeast Ohio, which is such a rich and vibrant cultural region, I thought, you know what? I really feel like we're going to be able to cast this show with members of the autism community who are also skilled performers. They really do need to be both.

We set out to do that, and indeed, we've come up with an extraordinary cast. Of the fourteen cast members, seven portray characters on the spectrum. All seven of our performers range in age, but they're pretty much all in their early 20s, which is consistent with the characters' ages.

We had a wonderful turnout and were able to make some amazing selections from the community. All of our actors portraying characters on the spectrum are indeed members of the autism community.

BroadwayWorld: Remarkable. It's just the kind of show where you feel like everybody walks away learning something.

Rehearsals are underway for How to Dance in Ohio

at Beck Center for the Arts

Photo Credit: Beck Center for the Arts

Scott Spence: Absolutely. At the same time, it functions as theater often does. It's a little bit educational, a little bit entertaining, and 100% enriching.

It's a really, really joyful piece, and it's not about looking through a glass window at these members of society who we don't know a whole lot about. These are our neighbors, our families, our coworkers, and our fellow students.

Neurodivergence is so wide-ranging and affects so many people in different ways. Obviously, the autism spectrum is just one aspect of that. It really is an amazingly joyful piece and a great slice-of-life insight into what these characters deal with on a daily basis. These are things we're all aware of, but maybe we're not as finely tuned into them as we could be, and should be.

I think you walk away from a show like this just feeling the zest of life and being better for having been able to walk a couple of miles in these characters' shoes over the course of the show.

BroadwayWorld: In doing my research on the show, I've seen clips, and I know there's a quote from the documentary that states, "If you've met one autistic person, you've met one autistic person."

Scott Spence: Absolutely. It's one of the great bumper stickers from the show.

BroadwayWorld: As a director, how do you ensure that each character is individualized and not generalized?

Scott Spence: Well, first of all, the script is very well written. It's based on the documentary, so it's been created with great care. That really helps.

I personally am not on the autism spectrum, so part of the process has been acknowledging that. We spent time early in the rehearsal process just communing as a group and talking about each of the actors' life experiences and what we could bring into the show.

We also had to determine how we would work, finding those elements of producing a traditional Broadway musical while still working with a group of performers who approach things differently—not only in their everyday lives but also in how they navigate this process.

It's been an amazingly enriching experience for me so far, and we're really just about two weeks into the process. For me, as an artist who's been around doing theater for decades and decades, to encounter a show like this and work in a very specific way, while also bringing in how we might normally approach a production, has been so enriching personally.

After a substantial career, being able to step into this new realm has been nothing short of fantastic. Not to mention, I really love these characters, and I really love the actors portraying them. They're working so hard and doing an incredible job.

BroadwayWorld:This production says a lot about everything you do and the great work happening at Beck Center.

Scott Spence:Thank you!

BroadwayWorld:I'm so excited to see it! Is there anything else you would like to add?

Scott Spence:I guess what I've been saying all along, and what has become sort of the mantra we've been wearing around our necks, is this: Yes, this is a show that does not have title recognition. It's not a show that everyone has heard of. But remember, because of that, it's also a show that isn't going to come around very often.

It's one you'll be sad if you miss because you're probably not going to get a whole lot of chances to see it. But even more than that, don't be afraid of a show whose title you don't know or whose characters might make you think, "Well, how is that going to be an evening of musical theater?"

It absolutely is. It is entertaining. It is joyous. It's one of those shows where, afterward, if you didn't take the time to check out something you didn't already know simply because it wasn't a title you've heard all your life, you'll be sorry you missed it.

When you do a show that doesn't have title recognition, you're already starting a bit in the hole. So spreading the word has been very important to us. We're just trying to let people know ahead of time that it might be a title you don't know, but that shouldn't stop you from exploring this great opportunity.

How to Dance in Ohio

Photo Credit: Beck Center for the Arts

BroadwayWorld: Well said. This is just a fantastic opportunity. You don't get these kinds of theatrical experiences every day. Shows like this should be celebrated.

Scott Spence: Well, I'm grateful that you're taking the time to help promote this and that you clearly have your own enthusiasm for this piece. I think that will be infectious in all the right ways.

Production Details

How to Dance in Ohio

December 4, 2026–January 3, 2027

Beck Center for the Arts

17801 Detroit Avenue Lakewood, OH 44107

Beck Center for the Arts



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