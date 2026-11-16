Interview: Malcolm Rock of ORDINARY WOMAN at Davidson Theatre At The Riffe Center Theatres

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Something unusual is happening in nearby Columbus that theatergoers in the Greater Cleveland area need to take note of. An international production company, partnering with Columbus arts organizations, is creating a compelling original musical drama inspired by the music of Grammy-winning rock star Sheryl Crow and featuring Broadway talent, live music, and top-flight dancing.

The brainchild of show creator and writer Malcolm Rock, Ordinary Woman tells the story of estranged Midwestern sisters Abilene and Rosalyn, forced back together by environmental and social unrest to reconcile conflicting memories of their past while confronting the fragile nature of freedom and the hidden toll of postpartum depression.

A collaboration between Rock's ODD Continent, the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), and Columbus' BalletMet, Ordinary Woman runs November 20-22, 2026, at the Riffe Center's Davidson Theatre in Columbus.

Remi Wörtmeyer and Malcolm Rock. Photo by Antoinette Mooy.

A native of Australia, Rock trained at the Melbourne Theatre Company as resident assistant director and was international director for Dansgroep Amsterdam. He was assistant director to Simon Phillips (Love Never Dies, Priscilla Queen of the Desert the Musical), with whom he worked on productions of Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Bombshells, and Urinetown the Musical. He is a recipient of the International Foundation for Arts & Culture bursary, the Big Break prize, and a 2016 International Society for the Performing Arts (ISPA) New York fellowship, and he also received royal acknowledgment from King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.

I recently spoke with Rock about the two-act, two-hour production and Crow's involvement.

You came up with the idea to create a musical drama from Sheryl Crow's songs; are you a big fan of her music?

I am definitely an admirer. I think the depth and breadth of her songs are exciting in a way that some popular music isn't. I feel it achieves a deeper experience for the listener.

Which of her songs inspired your story of two sisters?

Two specific songs inspired it: "Sweet Rosalyn" [from Crow's 1996 self-titled second album] and "Abilene" [from Crow's 2002 album C'mon, C'mon]. When I listened to those songs, they conjured images of individual women and the notion that they might be sisters. It was listening to the tunes that evoked these characters and scenarios, rather than crowbarring a bunch of songs into an existing story.



How many of Crow's songs are you using?

Twenty. We have covered her career, including a song from her latest album "Pick You Up."

A lot of her songs are written with collaborators; who did you have to get the usage rights from?

Everyone. I got permission in principle from Sheryl and her management, and then the same from her collaborators.

Other than her rights approval, did she take an interest in the production?

Yes. We are sharing material with her, and she gave us complete creative freedom, including re-orchestrating her songs and using them in ways that fit the story. The fact that she has entrusted us with these twenty songs and allowed us to tell this serious story is very special.

Z. F. Taylor in rehearsal. Photo by Catie Flanagan.

Kendall Paige Parrett and Reid Andridge (child) in rehearsal. Photo by Catie Flanagan.

Chelsea LeValley and Eli Neslund in rehearsal. Photo by Catie Flanagan.

The story is about two sisters; why is the show's title singular—Ordinary Woman?

(Laughs) It comes from a lyric in Sheryl Crow's song "Ordinary Morning."

What can you reveal about the environmental and social unrest in the story that reunites the two sisters?

The show is set a few years in the future and imagines the consequences of what we are undergoing now—socially, politically, and environmentally. How would those consequences touch the lives of ordinary people? The show is not about those issues; it is about the family issues that take place within the canvas of what is going on in this future world.

How does postpartum depression factor into it?

Postpartum depression is one of these conditions that many women experience, but it is still something considered kind of taboo. People are still uncomfortable talking about it. It is surprising how many women report this failure to feel an immediate connection with their child following birth and the guilt that comes from that. Worse is the social condemnation that comes with it. While I didn't set out to tell a story about this, the fact that these characters experience it—hopefully honestly—made it feel like a story worth telling, and it tied into the bittersweetness of Crow's songs.

How many characters are there?

There are four key characters: the two sisters (Chelsea Levalley, Come From Away & Kendall Paige Parrett, Legally Blonde) and two men involved in their lives, Steve (Eli Neslund, Confess, Fletch) and Frank (Z. F. Taylor, Jesus Christ Superstar). There is also Abilene's son (Reid Andridge), who has a physical disability; ballet dancers representing past versions of the main characters; and a quintet of onstage musicians who interact with the cast and represent a group of fishermen.

Chelsea LeValley and Eli Neslund in rehearsal. Photo by Catie Flanagan.

Your partner, BalletMet Artistic Director Remi Wörtmeyer, is the choreographer for the production; what kind of dancing can we expect?

The actors and actresses will perform musical theater-style dancing, and we have proper ballet dancing from BalletMet company members Tyleigh Baughman and Joan Sebastian Zamora, along with BalletMet 2 dancer Graydon George.

What will audiences see in terms of sets and costumes?

It's a domestic drama, so there are things like kitchen counters and beds. The costumes are very contemporary. We're trying to create a world that is both literal and has an element of fantasy.



Do you have aspirations for this production beyond its Columbus run?

If audiences respond well to it, and everyone involved thinks it is the right thing, then certainly. It's an experiment from the story to the way the songs are integrated into the show. People who know Sheryl Crow's music will recognize some songs and be surprised by others that sound different because of how they are orchestrated. Those who don't know her music will hear the entire score as if it were written at one time for this purpose.



ODD Continent, CAPA and BalletMet present Ordinary Woman at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 20 & Saturday, November 21, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 22 at the Davidson Theater at the Riffe Center, 77 South High Street, Columbus, Ohio. Tickets are $49.99 (fees included) and available online at CAPA.com, at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State Street), or by phone at 614-469-0939.

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