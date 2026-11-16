Interview: Erin E. Dolan Directs A SHERLOCK CAROL at Dobama Theatre

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Dobama Theatre is offering a delicious theatrical plate of holiday cheer and mystery as it presents A Sherlock Carol, December 3, 2026–January 3, 2027. A Sherlock Carol brings the beloved stories of Sherlock Holmes and A Christmas Carol together. When Ebenezer Scrooge mysteriously dies, Tiny Tim turns to Sherlock Holmes to investigate. As the case unfolds, inner demons must once again be confronted in this fascinating mash-up of two literary classics.

BroadwayWorld had the chance to sit down with director Erin E. Dolan to discuss the production.

Erin E. Dolan directs A Sherlock Carol at Dobama Theatre

BroadwayWorld: Dobama is offering an exciting production of A Sherlock Carol, putting a new spin on the holiday season. How was the show chosen, and how did you get the opportunity to direct it?

Erin E. Dolan: We are known as Cleveland's off-Broadway theatre, so when it comes to season selection, we come together as a team and a staff. Nathan Motta, our artistic director, brings several selections, usually anywhere from 12 to 15 possibilities for the season, and we whittle those down.

When we came across this show, at first, we weren't sure. We don't usually lean quite so heavily into Christmas for the holidays. We try to do something family-friendly because so much of the rest of our off-Broadway season, with contemporary theatre in general, is geared more toward grown-ups.

This script really seemed to lend itself to the blend we try to create with our holiday shows. We want something accessible to younger audiences and family-friendly, but that still has some darkness and humor to it. It's something multiple generations can enjoy. It isn't necessarily a story for the very young. We're aiming for ages 8 to 10 and up. It's really something kids, parents, and grandparents can all come to and enjoy together.

It's also a really interesting mash-up of these classic characters, which appealed to us as a theatre. We have a track record of producing family-friendly shows based on literary classics. Sherlock Holmes has his own darkness, and then there's A Christmas Carol. I remember reading it as a kid and being scared. Even watching Mickey's Christmas Carol or The Muppet Christmas Carol, there are still some scary moments in those stories.

BroadwayWorld: Agreed!

Erin E. Dolan: We want people to know that this is a haunted holiday tale. There is some tension and there are some scary moments, but nothing gory. It is a murder mystery, but no murder takes place in front of us. There are twists that lead you to believe you know who did it or how it happened. There are lots of clues to follow.

BroadwayWorld: That's absolutely wonderful. One of the things I love about Dobama is the intimacy of the space and how connected you feel to the story. These two stories are so huge. How do you balance the complexity of the murder mystery with the sentimentality of A Christmas Carol?

Erin E. Dolan: I'm glad you mentioned that because that's one of my favorite things about Dobama, too. As a patron, staff member, and director, I think it's such an intimate space. We get to tell these stories and see these classic characters in a very human way because we're seeing them up close.

Sometimes we think of these characters as larger than life, but in our versions of Sherlock Holmes and Scrooge, we get to see their hearts and their humanity.

In our productions at Dobama, we tend to lean into the harder things and the darker side of life. But we also try to remind ourselves that what gets us through those dark times and periods is humor and heart. I think that's really where our holiday shows shine. We tell those stories truthfully while also making sure we remember that there is a lot to be hopeful for.

BroadwayWorld: Were there any particular themes you were especially excited to explore while working on this show?

Erin E. Dolan: I grew up reading mysteries and really enjoying detective stories. My grandmother was a voracious reader, and I credit her with introducing me to many of the classics.

To me, there's always been such a great element of being along for the ride in the Sherlock Holmes mysteries because they're written from Watson's perspective. You get to feel like you are Watson. The idea of supporting and helping someone solve a problem is a big part of this story.

There are also themes of identity and how we identify ourselves in connection to someone else. When we first meet Sherlock in this story, Moriarty is dead, to begin with. We borrow that opening from A Christmas Carol, but we put Moriarty's name in there. That's to show that Sherlock has been focused on Moriarty for such a large part of his life and career. Without Moriarty, who is Sherlock Holmes?

BroadwayWorld: Interesting!

Erin E. Dolan: We also get to explore the idea of Scrooge's long life after his transformation.

There are so many characters we encounter who describe how Scrooge truly became a benefactor for the rest of his life, giving support to many people. Then there are others who feel he didn't. There are so many layers to how those stories are carried out.

That's something else we're focusing on: how Scrooge paid it forward in so many ways and taught others to do the same, but also where he may have missed the mark sometimes.

BroadwayWorld: What kind of research went into preparing for this production?

Erin E. Dolan: We've done a great deal of research. My assistant director, Jamie Stewart Crawford, connected with several Dickens and Arthur Conan Doyle societies. We've had conversations with leaders from those groups who have been connected to these characters for decades. They're experts as well as enthusiasts.

We've been able to delve pretty deeply into why these characters are so enduring and what we should do to honor them. We've been finding out what we need to include to give a good portrayal of Sherlock Holmes and an accurate portrayal of Scrooge as well.

BroadwayWorld: So, if Doyle and Dickens happened to walk into your production, what would you say to them? What would you want them to take away from the show?

Erin E. Dolan: I would hope that Doyle would find something in our portrayal of Sherlock Holmes that reminds him why he enjoyed that character and created him in the first place.

Over the course of his career, Doyle actually started to lose his enthusiasm for Sherlock Holmes. He tried to kill him off, but there was an uproar from the community of people who loved the character. He was essentially forced to bring him back. The newspaper that published his series made him an offer he couldn't refuse.

BroadwayWorld: You can't kill him off!

Erin E. Dolan: Yeah, right, exactly! I would hope he would remember that Sherlock is more than just a character and that he represents something important to so many people.

I would also hope Dickens would feel that we demonstrated all the good Scrooge did after his transformation and the ripple effects of his generosity. Tiny Tim becomes Dr. Cratchit, and Irene Adler becomes a countess who travels the world, entertaining people while also being generous and paying things forward.

I hope they would enjoy seeing their characters become full, well-rounded individuals.

BroadwayWorld: Wonderful! Is there anything else you would like to add?

Erin E. Dolan: I just hope people come out for a cozy but haunting evening. We have an exceptional cast. Four of the actors who play Sherlock and Scrooge remain those characters throughout the show, while four other actors portray dozens of additional characters.

We really have exceptional artists working with us, along with our designers. We're hoping people get to experience some of that imaginative magic that I think a production like this lends itself to.

A Sherlock Carol

December 3, 2026-January 3, 2027

Dobama Theatre

2340 Lee Road

Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Box Office: (216) 932-3396

Dobama.org

Josh Innerst in rehearsal for A Sherlock Carol

Photo Credit: Erin E. Dolan & Jamie Stewart Crawford

Danny Simpson, Christina Johnson & Josh Innerst

rehearse a scene from A Sherlock Carol

Photo Credit: Erin E. Dolan & Jamie Stewart Crawford

A rehearsal scene from A Sherlock Carol

Photo Credit: Erin E. Dolan & Jamie Stewart Crawford

Natalie Green, Christina Johnson & Nanna Ingvarsson

rehearse a scene from A Sherlock Carol

Photo Credit: Erin E. Dolan & Jamie Stewart Crawford

Josh Innerst & Nanna Ingvarsson rehearse a scene from A Sherlock Carol

Photo Credit: Erin E. Dolan & Jamie Stewart Crawford

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