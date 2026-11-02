Great Lakes Theater to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Playhouse Square in Cleveland

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Great Lakes Theater will present its 38th production of Charles Dickens' timeless tale, A Christmas Carol, running November 27 - December 20, 2026 at Playhouse Square. The show has been performed for approximately 890,000 people in its history, making it one of Northeast Ohio's best-attended holiday events.

About the Production

Experience the magic, wonder and joy of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol! Join Mother Cleaveland as she reads this classic to her family and ignites her youngest child's vivid imagination, bringing the iconic tale to life before his eyes.

Freedman's adaptation of A Christmas Carol is presented as a story within a story. The fictitious Cleaveland family gathers in its Victorian-era parlor on Christmas Eve to read Mr. Dickens' book. As Mrs. Cleaveland reads the story to her family, her youngest child, Master William, re-imagines familiar faces as characters in the story: the Cleavelands' crotchety manservant becomes Scrooge; Father becomes Bob Cratchit; Mother becomes Belle, and the Cleaveland children become the Cratchits, with Master William becoming the beloved Tiny Tim. Together, more than 60 Dickens characters come to life on stage.

A cast of seasoned GLT performers, those making their GLT debut and a new crop of young actors from throughout our greater Cleveland area will bring this holiday favorite to life this season: Michael Burns*, Casey Casimir, Jodi Dominick*, Ethan Flanagan, Sutton Garver, Laci Grace Glasser, Louis Guzowski, Jeffrey C. Hawkins*, Jillian Kates*, Alex Fynn Kenney, Anthony Patrick Kenney, Theo Lally, Virginia Lin, Parker Loar, Timothy Magee Jr., Amber Hurst Martin*, Dane McQueen, Jessie Cope Miller*, Ana Rodriguez, Ada Shapiro, David Anthony Smith*, Nick Steen*, Gabe Subervi, Gracie Szy, M.A. Taylor*, Ángela Utrera* and Joe Wegner*.

Since its debut in 1989, A Christmas Carol has remained a cherished tradition, honoring its creators' original vision and talents while benefiting from the expertise and dedication of new designers and production team members who have contributed over the years. These include Original Director/Adaptor Gerald Freedman; Scenic Designers John Ezell and Gene Emerson Friedman; Costume Designer James Scott; Lighting Designers Mary Jo Dondlinger and Jeff Herrmann; Sound Designers Stan Kozak and Tom Mardikes; Choreographer David Shimotakahara: Music Adaptor and Arranger Robert Waldman; Music Director Matthew Webb; Production Stage Manager Nicki Cathro* and Assistant Stage Manager Imani Sade*.

Celebrity Charity Walk-On Role

For the third consecutive year, Great Lakes Theater is thrilled to welcome a local celebrity to the stage for a one-night-only Celebrity Charity Walk-On performance of A Christmas Carol! This year, Northeast Ohio's best-known attorney, Tim Misny, will join our talented cast and crew for the Saturday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m. performance. Known for his signature 'I'll make them pay' tagline and unmistakable raised eyebrow, Misny is taking on a new role this holiday season, one with a spirit of generosity at its heart.

Misny has chosen The City Mission as his charity of choice, allowing audiences to support a meaningful local cause while enjoying Northeast Ohio's favorite holiday tradition. A toy drive benefiting The City Mission will take place in the Mimi Ohio Theatre lobby during the performance, and theatergoers can donate 50% of their ticket purchase for that evening to The City Mission by using the promotional code CITY when purchasing tickets online or calling the ticketing office. It's a special opportunity to see a familiar face in an unexpected setting while helping make the holidays brighter for those in need.

Pre-Show Choir Performances

GLT continues its tradition of featuring Northeast Ohio choirs 30 minutes before performances of A Christmas Carol, letting audiences enjoy festive holiday classics performed by local talent inside the Mimi Ohio Theatre. This cherished pre-show program, part of A Christmas Carol for nearly 20 years, has welcomed over 200 choir performances since 2005. Visit www.GreatLakesTheater.org/ACCChoirs for the full performance schedule. Choirs interested in participating are encouraged to contact Amy Essick for more information.

Hometown Heroes Celebration

For the first time, Great Lakes Theater is introducing Hometown Heroes performances of A Christmas Carol, celebrating the first responders, healthcare workers, military service members and veterans who care for, protect and serve our communities. Eligible members of these groups can enjoy this holiday classic with their families at a special ticket price.

Military Service Members & Veterans Night: Saturday, November 28, at 7:30 p.m.

First Responders Night: Thursday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Healthcare Workers Night: Friday, December 4, at 7:30 p.m.

Eligible guests may purchase adult tickets for $40 each (no fees), with a limit of four adult tickets per customer. Youth tickets for children in their party are $30 each (no fees). This offer is exclusively for members of these three groups. Please visit www.GreatLakesTheater.org/HometownHeroes for eligibility details and to fill out our reservation form to take advantage of this deal on these special nights!

A Christmas Carol Writing Contest

Each year, GLT celebrates the creativity of middle school students from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) through its A Christmas Carol Writing Contest, now in its 38th year. All participants are invited to a special student matinee exclusively for CMSD audiences, with tickets and transportation provided by the District. School winners are recognized on stage, receive commemorative A Christmas Carol t-shirts and meet members of The Acting Company. Six grand-prize winners also enjoy a special public performance and a grand-prize package. This longstanding tradition has continued since GLT first began performing A Christmas Carol.

Sensory-Friendly Performance

Great Lakes Theater will also present a special Sensory-Friendly performance of A Christmas Carol for children/adults on the autism spectrum and their families, as well as patrons who need a friendly audience environment, on Tuesday, December 1 at 11:00 a.m. For this special performance, accommodations will be made, including a supportive audience environment, designated quiet areas, adjustments to light and sound, and online resource materials. General admission tickets for this special performance are $14 and are available for children and adults on the autism spectrum and patrons who need a friendly audience environment only.



Photo Credit: TRG Multimedia

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